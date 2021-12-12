Broadway Producers Tom and Michael D'Angora Receive Senate Proclamation for Their Charitable Work Benefiting the LGBTQ+ & Broadway Communities

On Sunday, Dec 12th Broadway producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora were honored by Senator Brad Hoylman with a State Senate Proclamation naming it Tom and Michael D'Angora Appreciation Day in New York State's 27th Senate District.

The Proclamation was bestowed upon the couple for their work in producing several benefits productions during the height of the pandemic, which raised over 1.5 million dollars, to save such notable theaters and music venues as The West Bank Café/Laurie Beechman Theatre, Birdland Jazz Club, The LABrynth Theatre, and The York Theatre. Their work also included several productions for The Theatre World Awards and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative on top of several political campaigns during the local election season. Dec 12th was chosen for their Proclamation to coincide with the one year anniversary of them launching their first fundraiser to save the West Bank Café.

Known for their work producing long running off-Broadway hits, such as NEWSical The Musical, Naked Boys Singing, Marvelous Wonderettes, and A Musical About Star Wars, as well as serving as co-producers on the current Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, the D'Angoras found themselves out of work for most of the last year and a half. When they heard from a neighbor that West Bank Café, where many of their opening night parties had been held, was planning on closing for good, they approached proprietor Steve Olsen to ask how they could help. When money was what would solve their problems they organized a 10 hour Christmas Day Telethon, with co-producers Tim Guinee and Joe Iconis, in less than 2 weeks that featured a cast of hundreds including Pete Townshend, Nathan Lane, Debra Messing, Sean Penn, Martha Plimpton, André De Shields and more. The event raised over $300,000 and saved the venue where Joan Rivers played her final show and Aaron Sorkin developed several plays.

Following the success of their Save West Bank Café Christmas Day Telethon, President Bill Clinton opened their next event to save the legendary Birdland Jazz Club, which featured appearances by Sting, Whoopi Goldberg, Audra McDonald, Wynton Marsallis, Norm Lewis, Catherine Russell and more. From there the stars kept lining up to participate in helping save these struggling smaller venues. Secretary Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a roster of local politicians, as well as a multitude of stars from stage and screen joined forces and by the spring of 2021 the D'Angoras had organized campaigns and produced streaming shows that raised over 1.5 million dollars.

Currently, The D'Angoras are bringing back their off-Broadway hit A Musical About Star Wars for 15 performances this holiday season at The American Theatre of Actors (www.AMusicalAboutStarWars.com) and their long running show Naked Boys Singing is currently enjoying a residency in Las Vegas (www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com).

They have also launched a new fundraising campaign to benefit The Religious Exemption Accountability Project (REAP), an organization that is fighting to protect more than 100,000 LGBTQIA+ students who are currently struggling to gain acceptance and receive basic civil rights protections at universities around the nation. https://gofund.me/2dc898ae