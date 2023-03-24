Broadway Pop Up Brings Comedy To Turnstyle

Broadway Makers Marketplace has announced the premiere of "Name of Show Forthcoming," a night of comedy on April 1, 2023, at the Turnstyle Underground Market in Columbus Circle. The show will begin at 6:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:00 pm. Although the tickets are free, we strongly recommend reserving your spot in advance due to limited availability. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated but not required and can be reserved at bit.ly/TurnstyleComedy.

Douglas Doneson, (Last Comic Standing San Antonio) will host some of New York's smartest and funniest comedians like Eric Walsh (Winner of Comedy Mob Festival), Harold Rogers (Broadway Comedy Club), Jeff Dylan (StandUpTown), Joe Mahoney (Adult Swim), Malia Simon (New York Underground Comedy Festival), and Drew Tessier (creator of the New York Queer Comedy Festival, "Yaaas Comedy"). Adam Sank (NBC's Last Comic Standing) a well-known gay stand-up comedian and 2022 Nominee for the People's Choice Podcast Awards, will be the special guest of the night. Michael T. Clarkston and Douglas Doneson are the producers of the show.

"I am excited to bring my favorite New York City comics to the Turnstyle Underground Market and collaborate with Broadway's Michael T. Clarkston in one of the most unique and special places in New York City," said Doneson.

In addition to the comedy show, many of the Turnstyle restaurants and shops, including Tommy's Figs, Criollas Baked Empanadas, Turnstyle Underground Market, and Broadway Makers Marketplace, will remain open during the event, offering a "Comedy Special" discount. Make sure to arrive early to shop and try the many different eats.

For more information or to reserve your FREE ticket visit bit.ly/TurnstyleComedy.

Douglas Doneson: is an attorney, stand-up comedian and a Vegan based in New York. He started writing jokes again during the height of the pandemic, and since then, he has become one of the most usought-after Vegan comedians in the city.

Michael T. Clarkston: 20 years experience as an AEA Stage Manager, Production Manager and Live Event Producer managing multi-million dollar Broadway shows, tv, film, high quality corporate events, awards ceremonies and galas.. Founder of Broadway Makers Marketplace.

Broadway Makers Marketplace: is the first and only pop-up shop for Broadway fans, by Broadway fans. It features some of Broadway's top vendors for Broadway gifts, theatre souvenirs, and handmade items. The shop offers more than just a shopping experience, with Broadway karaoke, fan meetups, and celebrity run-ins, you never know who may pop up! www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store