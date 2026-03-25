Broadway Paddle Club Launches Inaugural Season at Times Square's CityPickle

Broadway Paddle Club, the Broadway community’s newest sports and social league, officially launched its inaugural season on Monday, March 16. CityPickle, a new pickleball facility in the heart of Times Square, hosted 15 BPC members, all Broadway industry workers, for a spirited and competitive session, filled with showtunes and dinks alike, on their brand-new, state of the art pickleball courts. The inaugural pickleball season will continue for the next 5 weeks every Monday afternoon, concluding on April 20, just before the cutoff date for the 2025-2026 season and the start of Tony Awards season.

Greg Nobile, CEO of Seaview and the BPC Commissioner, said today, “An intramural club? Hardly. The Broadway Paddle Club is something far more meaningful: a joyful rallying point for our community. At a moment when the world can feel a little chaotic, we wanted to create something wonderfully unifying - six weeks of connection, competition, and, sure, pitchers of court-side Mango Margaritas. We are so excited to welcome Broadway’s finest to the brand new CityPickle courts at 1501 Broadway for what promises to be a spirited, slightly overcommitted, and very fun season.”

Additional information including future seasons, events, sponsorship partners, and more will be announced soon.

Founded in 2026, Broadway Paddle Club is a volunteer group of passionate theater makers who somewhat enjoy athletics.

The leadership committee for BPC includes: Greg Nobile, Commissioner; Jenny Gersten, Director of Membership; Bee Carrozzini, Carly Callahan, and Devyn Itula, Merchandise Co-Directors; Doug Nevin and Oliver Roth, Co-Directors of Fun; John Johnson, Director of Sponsorship; Alex Seeley, Director of Communications; Tracy Geltman, Director of Finance; and Nate Koch, Director of Memorabilia and Awards. To learn more about CityPickle, visit https://www.city-pickle.com/