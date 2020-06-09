Broadway On Demand Extends Online Streaming Premiere of ALLEGIANCE

Broadway On Demand, the new streaming platform for theater devotees, announced that the online streaming premiere of Broadway's Allegiance will be extended, due to popular demand, through Tuesday, June 23 on BroadwayOnDemand.com. The production was originally available through June 7 only.

Viewers will be able to watch the full staged musical production for a 48-hour on-demand playback for $8.99 from now until Tuesday, June 23 on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The streaming will include an exclusive, free, pre-show, "A Toast to Allegiance," featuring Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, George Takei, Telly Leung and other members of the original Broadway company.

Inspired by true events, Allegiance is the story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 110,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura (Leung) seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei (Salonga), fiercely protests the government's treatment of her people. An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, Allegiance follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves.

Allegiance has a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Kuo. Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima directed in his Broadway debut. Andrew Palermo served as choreographer. The musical officially opened on Broadway November 8, 2015, following previews that began October 6 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.

