Broadway Musicians and More to Perform at Hudson Yards for Sing for Hope

Hudson Yards and leading technology giant SAP announced today a partnership with Sing for Hope, the New York City non-profit organization that mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service to give back to communities across the US and around the world. December 1st-31st, seven pianos and one baby grand piano will be displayed throughout The Shops at Hudson Yards featuring performances by Broadway musicians and The Juilliard School performers creating a festive atmosphere. A complete schedule of performances is available here. Members of the public are also invited to reserve a time to play. For the safety of performers, pianos will be sanitized between each player. Right after the New Year, all of the pianos will be donated to non-profit and community organizations in underserved areas.

Each piano will be decorated by a local artist including Annica Lydenberg of Dirty Bandits, a HyxOffTheWall artist alumni. The artists were inspired by the art, architecture and experiences of Hudson Yards to create one-of-a-kind designs painted on each piano.

In addition to Sing for Hope, Hudson Yards is partnering with Wells Fargo to present a "25 Days of Giving" word search and four-day concert series featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis:

25 Days of Giving: Each day from December 1st-25th, one lucky winner will receive a special Hudson Yards holiday gift, courtesy of Wells Fargo. The game will be available online at HudsonYardsNewYork.com or in person at The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards. Participants will be instructed to find nine hidden icons to reveal 9 words and when unscrambled the words will form a secret holiday message. Participants that submit the correct unscrambled sentence will be entered for a chance to win the gift of the day.

Concert Series: In partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center, Wells Fargo will host holiday-themed virtual concerts on December 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th at 7 p.m. at WellsFargoHY.com. The first will feature internationally acclaimed musician, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and nine-time Grammy Award winner Wynton Marsalis and members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, streaming live from Peak at Hudson Yards. For the safety of our visitors the performance will not be open to the public. The remaining three concerts will highlight archival concert footage from Jazz at Lincoln Center's Big Band Holidays concert series, a perennial family favorite.

"Musical performances are consistently some of the most celebrated holiday moments in New York City. We are thrilled to work with Sing for Hope, SAP, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Wells Fargo to help to keep the tradition alive and create a safe live and virtual venues for local artists to share the gift of music this season," said Stacey Feder, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson Yards.

"SAP is proud to partner with Hudson Yards and Sing for Hope in support of the local NYC community this holiday season," SAP CMO Alicia Tillman shared. "Giving back is the cornerstone of the holiday season and facilitating this through the gift of music is a beautiful way to promote joy and inspiration at a time when we need it most."

Additionally, visitors to Hudson Yards are invited to experience: "Shine Bright", Hudson Yards' all new holiday décor program, presented by Wells Fargo; "Hudson Yards Santa Station, A Virtual Visit" featuring an augmented reality North Pole and special video chat with Santa Claus through the Membit APP; "Holiday List Assist," Hudson Yards' new contactless personal shopping and concierge service; Day packages; Holiday Gift Guide; Free parking for guests who spend $300 or more in same day receipts at The Shops and Restaurants; and more. For more information about the holidays at Hudson Yards, please visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

The Shops at Hudson Yards are open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Christmas week, December 19th-23rd, The Shops will open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Complete holiday hours are available here.

Hudson Yards has been working in close collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System to implement enhanced health and safety measures that meet or exceed current public health guidance from local, state and federal authorities, including requiring face coverings at all times and reimagining the visitor journey to offer a socially distanced and almost completely 'touchless' experience. Additional safety protocols include: increased, rigorous cleaning procedures; timed tickets at Edge and Vessel with staggered arrival to minimize queues; temperature screenings at Edge; floor markings throughout to encourage social distancing; touch-less elevators operating at reduced capacities; and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You