Broadway Murder Mysteries and Quiet Events to Present DEATH AT THE DISCO in September

Broadway Murder Mysteries, in collaboration with Quiet Events, will present a one-of-a-kind event that combines an interactive murder mystery with a silent disco dance party. Step into the golden age of disco as they take you back to 1978, the height of the disco era, at The Grand Paradiso, NYC's legendary nightclub. The event will take place on September 16th from 9pm to 2am EDT, with doors opening at 9pm.

The Confidential Location in Manhattan, TBD New York, NY 10001, will be the backdrop for this immersive experience. Guests will be transported to a time when the city's elite were held at bay by golden ropes outside The Grand Paradiso. Inside, the charismatic club owner Rameses will seduce celebrity guests with extravagant pleasures. However, on this fateful night, professional, political, and personal conflicts arise, and someone will pay the price. It's up to the attendees to unravel the mystery and figure out who is behind the crime.

But fear not, as the party must go on! The dance party will continue late into the night, featuring three live DJs spinning a mix of music genres. DJ 1 (Green) will play Top 40 Dance Hits, DJ 2 (Red) will keep the disco vibes alive with Classic 70's Disco, and DJ 3 (Blue) will bring the beats with Hip Hop and Caribbean tunes.

Guests are encouraged to dress the part and immerse themselves in the glitz and glamour of the era. Ladies can don avant-garde-glitz meets sexy silhouettes, with outfits featuring Glitter, Gold, Sequins, and Silk. Men can opt for shiny button-downs or stylish suits, taking inspiration from the iconic Studio 54 outfits.

The event will kick off with a thrilling 90-minute murder mystery show from 9:00 pm to 10:30 pm, where attendees can showcase their detective skills. Prizes will be awarded to those who correctly guess the killer. Following the murder mystery, the after-party will run from 10:30 pm to 2:00 am, offering a mesmerizing silent disco experience where guests can dance the night away.

To enhance the atmosphere, glow-in-the-dark gear will be provided to all attendees. The event is open to individuals aged 21 and above. A valid ID is required for entry, and guests must have a credit or debit card for the check-in process. In case headphones are not returned, a $100 charge will be applied to the provided card after the event.

Tickets for this exclusive event can be accessed by presenting the code on a mobile device or by providing the attendee's name at the door; there is no need to print physical tickets.

Broadway Murder Mysteries, known for their unique and immersive murder mystery experiences, has collaborated with Quiet Events to create a night filled with intrigue, dance, and suspense. By blending theater and entertainment, they aim to deliver an unforgettable evening where guests become part of the show.

ABOUT BROADWAY MURDER MYSTERIES

Broadway Murder Mysteries is an immersive live entertainment murder mystery company founded by Broadway Entrepreneur, Monica Hammond. Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March of 2020 when many Broadway performers, writers, and talent were out of work. The Broadway shut down had a huge impact on the theater community, and Broadway Murder Mysteries was created to give jobs to out of work talent, while creating something inherently theatrical that theater and mystery fans would love. A portion of all game and ticket sales goes to support the non-profit, Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS.

THE CAST

Greg Lakhan (Rameses) - is a performer, writer, and rapper born and raised in New York City. Hailing from Jamaica, Queens, Greg also releases albums and creates performance art under the name “Sir Gregolas”. He is an ensemble member of two downtown theater collectives: The New York Neo Futurists and The Fled. There he works to revolutionize the future of media through experimental storytelling, establishing spaces for radical equity (particularly for artists of color), and self improvement. His latest album “The Happy Place” is now on all music streaming platforms.

Krystal “K.C.” Wilson (Margot “The Mouth” Martinez) - is excited to join Broadway Murder Mysteries expanding her immersive wings. Before spending almost a year at the BIPOC Murder Mystery, The Art of Killin' It, she has always had a passion for… well mystery! A diverse theatre artist, Krystal is always exploring! You can follow her on IG for spooky time escapades beginning every October at @kcindamiddle. See you on the other side! Krystalkcwilson.com

Victoria Sasso (Penny Lane) - earned their BFA in Acting from California State University, Fullerton in 2016 before moving to New York City, where they worked for six years on projects ranging from national tours to Shakespeare Festivals to musicals. They now split their time between NYC and London, having just completed an MA at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Most recently, Victoria devised and performed in an original piece, The Last Time I Saw Caileigh at the Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill. They also appear in the short film Finchley Lane, coming soon to Amazon Prime. Love to Mom, Dad and Cam! www.victoriasasso.com

Samuel Van Wyk (Mark “The Shark” Hardstark) - is an actor/improvisor based out of NYC. He is a senior company member with New York Improv Theatre and Comedy Sportz NYC. Besides working as a performer and host with these companies, he also teaches corporate improv training. Favorite roles on stage include Hal in Proof, Malcolm in The Full Monty, and Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown! www.samuelvanwyk.com

Dante Jayce (Rick Rockwell) - Favorite NYC Theatre roles include Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. in Little Shop of Horrors (EPIC Players/Sheen Center), Claudius in Hamlet (Producers Club), and most recently, the lead, titular character in The Minotaur (American Theatre of Actors). Film/TV credits include: Shattered, JonTron, We Just Met, and The Raging Elephant. Dante is the current Legendary Action Wrestling Advantage Champion, lead singer of the rock band The Recordios, and recipient of the 2022 Dougie Award from the Flutie Foundation for his work teaching acting and stage combat to performers with developmental disabilities. He thanks Melissa, Momma, and everyone involved in creating Death at the Disco! Subscribe on YouTube, and follow on social media @DanteJayce

Jessica Morilak (Olivia Sparkles) - is thrilled to be joining the Broadway Murder Mysteries Company for this disco-tastic who dunnit! Her most recent credits include G.C. in the premiere of Dirty Legal Secrets at the Saltland Theatre Festival and a company member in A Sketch of New York. She earned her Bachelors of Music from Manhattan School of Music. Thanks to Jake! www.jessicamorilak.com @jess_morilak

Julieanna Stolley (Tina Queen) - is overjoyed to be joining the Broadway Murder Mysteries Company! She recently graduated with her MFA in Acting from Brooklyn College. Some of her favorite credits include: Mrs. Givings in The Vibrator Play at Brooklyn College and Michael Scott in The Office! Who is the Scranton Strangler with Right Angle Entertainment. www.julieannastolley.com @julieannastolley

Josh Romeo (Tony “The Tiger” Marino) - is freshly graduated from Wagner College with a degree in Theatre Performance with a minor in art! Previous credits include The D'ysquith Family in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Larry Foreman in The Cradle Will Rock at Wagner College. Last summer he worked at Mill Mountain Theater playing Curious George in Curious George and the Golden Meatball. He recently created his own improv show, The Josh Romeo Show, which just began it's residency at The Players Theater! @thejoshromeoshow