Broadway Meets Musical Improv in SHITZPROBE Featuring Heath Saunders

Musical improv meets Broadway in a big way in "Shitzprobe", the newest show from rising improv producing team Kiki Mikkelsen and Ali Reed at Asylum NYC. The new show features a Broadway star as they throw away the script and score and improvise a musical for the very first time!

Heath Saunders from Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812 will join a stellar cast of veteran musical improvisers. In addition to Mikkelsen and Reed, the cast is rounded out by Beth Slack, Katie Hammond, Daniel Tepper, Will Jacobs, and Nikita Burdein. Adrien Pellerin conducts the show from the piano with Sarah Mullins on drums.

Kiki Mikkelsen and Ali Reed are veterans of the New York City improv scene who are working on bringing improvised musical theater to the Broadway stage. They have over 20 years of combined experience studying and performing improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade, the Magnet Theater, and the People's Improv Theater. They have performed improvised musicals all over the world, including the NYC run of Blank! The Musical, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Adelaide Fringe Festival, and beyond. Kiki holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Performance from Oklahoma City University. She has performed sketch comedy on UCB's Maude Night and on the web, as well as in comedy musicals such as Thrones! The Musical Parody. Ali holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Point Park University. She has performed Off-Broadway and regionally with favorite roles including Princess #12 in Transport Group's Once Upon A Mattress and Sally in Reefer Madness. Currently, Ali is working with NY REP on a partially improvised choose-your-own-adventure, interactive dating musical called Just Between The All of Us. Together, they can be seen performing with Premiere: The Improvised Musical and Baby Wants Candy!

https://www.facebook.com/TheAsylumNYC/