Broadway Makers Marketplace To Host Underground Tony Awards Viewing Party This Sunday

The evening will feature sing a longs, Broadway themed speciality drinks and a Broadway Themed menu thanks to our partners at the Turnstyle Underground Market.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Broadway Makers Marketplace has announced its 2nd Annual Tony Award Viewing Party on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the Turnstyle Underground Market located at Columbus Circle; also known as the subway station!

Doors open at 5pm where fans will walk the red carpet, check out fellow enthusiasts and spill the latest gossip of the hour. Once everyone arrives, we head into the Broadway Lounge for Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway where host Rye Myers, who has recently made headlines regarding Tony Danza and a red carpet feud, will interview some of Broadways best in the business. At 6:30pm, The Tony Awards Act 1 begins followed by the Tony Award Telecast at 8pm.

Fans will be able to watch both telecast on their choice of two flat screen televisions.

This event promises to be bigger and better than last years event which was named "Top 5 Tony Parties to attend," according to Broadway World! Rye will make sure the night is filled with sing a longs, trivia, give aways and surprise special guests. Special guests will be announced on social media closer to the event and are subject to change.

Tickets start at $ 20 for students w / valid id or those who want to Cosplay, standard general admission tickets are $30, food & beverage, free gift) and VIP tickets are $45 (VIP Seat, food and drinks, and a special gift bag). For those fans who can't make it to New York, can join us virtually in our Green Room online for a donation to The PATH Fund & BCEFA.

"We are thrilled to host our 2nd Annual Tony Award Viewing Party at Turnstyle Underground Market, and we can't wait to celebrate Broadway's biggest night with our fellow Broadway fans," said Broadway Makers Marketplace founder, Michael T. Clarkston. "With a diverse lineup of performers and entertainment, we're sure this year's event will be one to remember."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here

The evening will feature sing a longs, Broadway themed speciality drinks and a Broadway Themed menu thanks to our partners at the Turnstyle Underground Market.

Sponsors: Tommy's Figz, Pops Pizza, Chick N Cone, Criolla Baked Empandas, Turnstyle Underground Market, Live w/ Rye & Friends, Broadway Makers Marketplace




