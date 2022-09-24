Broadway Makers Alliance to Sell Fan Art at the BC/EFA Broadway Flea This Weekend

This weekend the Broadway Makers Alliance will celebrate its fifth birthday by setting shop at BCEFA's Broadway Flea for the fifth year in a row.

"Broadway Flea is always a special event for us because we get to share the products we create with the fans we create them for AND we get to raise money for an amazing cause," says Broadway Makers Alliance Co-Founder Andrea Koehler.

Koehler, the Chief Coloring Officer behind Coloring Broadway, started networking with other creatives during BroadwayCon in 2018. A few months later, the Broadway Makers Alliance was born and debuted at Broadway Flea. Today, the Broadway Makers Alliance, or BMA for short, has over 50 members, representing three countries, and providing theatre-inspired products and services. More than 15 of their makers will be selling items at the BMA table at Broadway Flea.

"We have everything Broadway-inspired, from coloring to nail art, stickers and prints, Christmas ornaments, and bags made from retired scenery," says Koehler. "One of our podcasters, Beltline to Broadway, will even be broadcasting live from our table."

The Broadway Flea Market benefits Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Since 2018, the Broadway Makers Alliance has raised over $10,000 for the organization.

One year ago, Koehler teamed up with Broadway Bazaar's Michael T. Clarkston to open the Broadway Makers Marketplace, a by fans for fans pop-up shop at Columbus Circle. Originally scheduled for the 2021 Holiday season, the Broadway Makers Marketplace just announced another extension to remain open through the 2022 holiday season.

"The shop has been a great place for Broadway fans to meet up in the heart of the city," says Koehler. "For fans unable to make it to Broadway Flea, many of the Broadway Makers will have products for sale at the Marketplace in-store or online through December."

Fans can visit the Broadway Makers Alliance table beginning at 10 a.m. on 45th Street and Eighth Avenue across from the Jacobs Theatre this Sunday.

For more information about the Broadway Makers Alliance and its vendors, visit www.broadwaymakersalliance.com.