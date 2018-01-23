Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Weighs In on Diversity, HAMILTON, and 'Gifted' Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jan. 23, 2018  

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Weighs In on Diversity, HAMILTON, and 'Gifted' Lin-Manuel Miranda

While discussing her current show, "Chita and Tune: Just In Time", Broadway's Chita Rivera gave her thoughts on the current state of the theatre.

Speaking with an Arizona news outlet, Chita described her touring show with dance icon, Tommy Tune, which visits Arizona Musicfest this week.

"Here's this 7-foot-tall man dancing with this 5-foot-4 woman who thinks she's 7 feet tall, trying desperately to stretch myself," Rivera says of dancing with the notoriously tall Broadway legend, Tune.

When asked about the wild success of Hamilton, Chita says, "I've only seen it once, but I definitely want to go back several times," she says. "I want to go back to see the choreography, because it all blends so magnificently, and I was so bent on hearing every single word."

When it comes to the musical's beloved composer, Chita says, "I think Lin-Manuel deserves absolutely everything that he's getting. He is an extremely gifted guy, a very fine human being, and loves the theater. Loves it."

Chita also offered her perspective on the current push for greater diversity in casting. "I have played all different nationalities, and I deeply believe that the play is the thing," she says. "The person who does that role better than anyone else is the person who should get that role, regardless of their background or heritage. It's the person who does the part the way that the librettist wants it done."


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • OTHELLO, TWELFTH NIGHT Announced for Shakespeare in the Park 2018 Season
  • A Life on Stage to A Life of Crime: The Broadway Players of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
  • Photo Flash: WICKED Cast Members Support the Women's March and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • The Best of Bernie: A Video History of HELLO, DOLLY's New Leading Lady!
  • VIDEO: Elphabas Jessica Vosk and Julia Murney Unite for a WICKED Duet
  • Everybody Say Yeah! KINKY BOOTS Celebrates 2,000 Performances on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com