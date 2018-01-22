Broadway Kids Jam Releases Cover of 'This Is Me' From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Broadway Kids Jam released their new cover video, "This Is Me", from the blockbuster movie, The Greatest Showman. The song features Carly Gendell (School of Rock the Musical, Annie), Joshua Turchin (The Pill, TrevorLIVE LA, A Christmas Story the Musical), Mckayla Twiggs (Anastasia, Once the Musical, Les Miserables), Paul Luke Bonenfant (School of Rock the Musical, Dynasty), Molly Richardson (Matilda the Musical National Tour), with Justin Ramos (Rehearsal Pianist For On Your Feet!, Motown the Musical Tour) as Musical Director. "This Is Me" was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and originally performed by Keala Settle and the company of The Greatest Showman. See the Broadway Kids Jam video below:

Broadway Kids Jam features amazingly talented working kids from various Broadway shows, Broadway National Tours, movies, TV shows, animated series and commercials who love to jam and make music when they are not working. Each video the kids pick a song, work on the words, melody and parts of the song for about an hour, and then videotape their jam session.

The kids come from different backgrounds, are different ages, with different talents and abilities, but share a common bond - MUSIC. "I started Broadway Kids Jam as a way for my friends and I who share a passion for music to create magical moments. We don't always have a lot of time to hang out because we are working a lot, but it is important for us to work together and share our love for music with the world," said Joshua Turchin.

"Broadway Kids Jam is always a very welcoming and supportive environment. We want everyone to share their talents, and we support each other," said Carly Gendell. Gendell was in the original Broadway cast of School of Rock the Musical, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"I love jamming with my friends and learning new music," said Madeleine Pace. Pace performed on Broadway in Once, and has been seen many times on Saturday Night Live among other shows.

Other songs from Broadway Kids Jam include "Imagine" from John Lennon and the Broadway musical Lennon; "Waving Through A Window" from Dear Evan Hansen; "Don't Stop Believin' from Journey and the Broadway musical Rock of Ages; "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway musical Rent; "Prologue" from the hit Broadway musical Natashia Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 starring Josh Groban, and more with more to come. Videos are available on the Broadway Kids Jam YouTube channel.

"Broadway Kids Jam allows us to be ourselves in a non-competitive and supportive environment," said Turchin. "I also love the challenge of mastering a song vocally and musically with an instrument in such a short period of time."

Gendell said, "People may feel scared or terrified to put themselves out there out of fear of bullying, but think about how many more people you can inspire." Justin Ramos added, "When we make music together, it is not about who can play the most instruments or who can sing their face off or sing solos - it is about sharing the love of music with your best friends, and having fun at the same time."

For more information, follow Broadway Kids Jam on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/broadwaykidsjam, on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/broadwaykidsjam, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/broadwaykidsjam or visit or subscribe to their YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/BroadwayKidsJam.

Related Articles