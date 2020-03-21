Broadway Jukebox: Sing Along to the Songs of Birthday Boys Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber!
March 22nd marks one of the most important days in Broadway history. For this day gave us two of the most influential composers in the history of musical theatre- Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who turn 90 and 72 respectively.
Not a day goes by that our love ever dies for the music of these two living legends. All we ask of you is that you celebrate with a playlist of their greatest tunes for today and ever after!
Andrew Lloyd Webber has won seven Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, the Kennedy Center Honor and many others. His musicals include "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita," "Cats," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Sunset Boulevard" and "School of Rock." This year his shows will be seen in over 200 cities around the world. Lloyd Webber owns seven West End theatres including the world famous London Palladium and the Theatre Royal Druly Lane.
Stephen Sondheim, who has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards, eight Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize, an Olivier Award and the 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom, is known for writing works such as A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Assassins, Passion, West Side Story and Gypsy. He is a former president of the Dramatists Guild.
