Broadway-Inspired Video Game MURDER AT THE BIRCH TREE THEATER Launches Demo

Murder at the Birch Tree Theater, a video game developed by Broadway musician Mike Pettry, has launched its demo in anticipation of its 2025 full release. Described as a "musical theater murder mystery," Murder at the Birch Tree Theater is a point-and-click whodunnit set in a small-town community theater. The player gathers clues by investigating the sets, casts and backstage crews of 10 theatrical productions, and uses their stories to piece together each puzzling crime.

The game features 10 levels, each featuring a theatrical parody that is incorporated into the puzzles and environment, and it is up to the player to observe each scenario to deduce what happened. The soundtrack, also penned by Pettry, draws inspiration from Broadway musicals of the 20th century such as Les Mis, Hello Dolly, and Sweeney Todd. A larger narrative (featuring an all-animal cast) is inferred through clues and environments, telling a overarching story that spans decades.

The demo is a free look at the first two full levels of the game, and is available now on Steam for Mac and PC. The full game is scheduled to release in February of 2025.

Murder at the Birch Tree Theater is being developed and published by Crucible Juice Games, the game-making monicker of Broadway musician Mike Pettry. Pettry worked on the music teams of the Tony Award-winning productions A Strange Loop and Parade, and has played keyboard and guitar in the pits of many others, including Heart of Rock and Roll, Finding Neverland, and Spongebob Squarepants. He also penned music and lyrics for The Light Princess, which was a NY Times Critic's Pick when it debuted at the New Victory Theater in 2015. Pettry also orchestrated the songs from Documentary Now's "Original Cast Album: Co-op" and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch. He has written and licensed music for numerous video games, but Murder at the Birch Tree Theater is Pettry's first foray as a solo developer, which includes crafting the game's design, story, artwork, music, sound effects, and programming.

More information about Murder at the Birch Tree Theater (including links to download the demo) can be found on the game's website. The game is available for Windows and MacOS.