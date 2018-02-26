Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/25/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/25/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (7.7%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (7.7%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (4.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (4.8%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (4.2%), THE BAND'S VISIT (4.1%), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART (3.6%), BEAUTIFUL (2.8%), HELLO, DOLLY! (1.9%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (1.8%), WAITRESS (1.6%), WICKED (1.5%), COME FROM AWAY (0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (-15.5%), KINKY BOOTS (-10.6%), CHICAGO (-6.9%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (-6.5%), FARINELLI AND THE KING (-5.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-0.7%), ANASTASIA (-0.1%), HAMILTON (-0.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%),

