Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Returns on September 25

The hunt is on for Broadway's most prized treasures! The much-anticipated Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return next month. Theater lovers of every kind will once again take to the heart of New York City's Theater District on Sunday, September 25, 2022, for the beloved community celebration.

The day-long, outdoor celebration, which runs from 10 am to 7 pm Eastern, is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Theater fans will have the opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind mementos and autographed collectibles and bid on exclusive Broa dway items including props, costume pieces, opening night theater packages and more. Online pre-bidding will begin in early September. Some additional online features will be included in this year's edition, allowing theater lovers around the world to join the festivities.

Fan-favorite tables from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, theater owners and producing organizations, unions, guilds, marketing groups, ticket agencies, concessionaires and fan clubs will line West 44th and West 45th Streets. The silent auction will be held in Shubert Alley and the live auction in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Further details for the 36th edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, including participating tables, auction lots and special guests, will be announced after Labor Day. Final logistics will follow all CDC, state and local COVID-19 safety protocols in effect at the time of the event.

Every dollar donated during the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help ensure a safety net of services for those in the performing arts and help provide access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and more to those across the country living with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other debilitating illnesses.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year's in-person return, which coincided with the reopening of Broadway, raised $753,321. Since 1987, the 35 editions of the event have raised more than $15 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate partners Mark Fisher Fitness, The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.