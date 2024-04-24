Broadway Dance Center Unveils Summer Schedule Featuring Classes, Workshops and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dance Center has unveiled their upcoming summer schedule, which includes drop-in classes, workshops, and programs for dancers of all ages.

BDC will offer programs for dancers ages 18+ which include the Summer Training Program, Absolute Beginner Workshops, and Dance Teacher Workshop. Programs for dancers under 18 include the Junior Training Program, Summer Intensives, and Summer Dance Camps.

The Summer Training Program is a concentrated study for advanced dancers ages 18+. The program includes three two-week sessions in Musical Theater, Contemporary, and Street Styles. For more information, visit https://broadwaydancecenter.com/special-event/summer-training-program.

If you've ever wanted to start taking dance classes or want a fun way to get active, the Absolute Beginner Workshops are a great way to do so. There are two four-week workshops this summer that allow new dancers ages 18+ to learn from and connect with BDC Faculty. For more information, visit https://broadwaydancecenter.com/workshop/absolute-beginner-workshops.

Dance Teacher Workshop is a two or three day workshop for dance teachers to connect and learn new methodologies and ways to engage students. The workshop will take place August 2-4. For more information, visit https://broadwaydancecenter.com/workshop/dance-teacher-workshop.

For more information about Broadway Dance Center and summer programs, please visit https://broadwaydancecenter.com/summer-at-bdc.