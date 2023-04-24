Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged

The pair have been together for 8 years.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting news:

"While traveling through Schoonhoven in the Netherlands, we spotted a pair of rings, handmade by a local jeweler in town. Shockingly, they were both a perfect fit. After 8 years together, we think we like each other enough to make it official. From meeting at a Starbucks in New York to Schoonhoven. We are so incredibly lucky."

Matt Doyle recently won a Tony Award for his performance in Company. He also starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at ?Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and TV credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and? "Private Romeo" (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include "Bare" (Peter). Matt's album, "Uncontrolled," is available on iTunes.

Max Clayton's Broadway credits include The Music Man, Moulin Rouge, Pretty Woman; Hello, Dolly!; Bandstand (Chita Rivera nom.); Something Rotten!; On the Town; Gigi. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nom.), Pittsburgh CLO, The Muny, NSMT and the Palace Theatre. B.F.A., CCM.





Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot
April 24, 2023

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! 
Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged
April 24, 2023

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!
