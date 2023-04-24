Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting news:

"While traveling through Schoonhoven in the Netherlands, we spotted a pair of rings, handmade by a local jeweler in town. Shockingly, they were both a perfect fit. After 8 years together, we think we like each other enough to make it official. From meeting at a Starbucks in New York to Schoonhoven. We are so incredibly lucky."

Matt Doyle recently won a Tony Award for his performance in Company. He also starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at ?Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and TV credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and? "Private Romeo" (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include "Bare" (Peter). Matt's album, "Uncontrolled," is available on iTunes.

Max Clayton's Broadway credits include The Music Man, Moulin Rouge, Pretty Woman; Hello, Dolly!; Bandstand (Chita Rivera nom.); Something Rotten!; On the Town; Gigi. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nom.), Pittsburgh CLO, The Muny, NSMT and the Palace Theatre. B.F.A., CCM.