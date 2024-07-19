Broadway Composer Rob Rokicki Releases New Musical Theatre/Pop Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Rokicki, the composer/lyricist behind the popular The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (set to open in London later this year) and Monstersongs, is releasing the single, "The Best Version."

Crafted under the expertise of producer Alan Marley, known for his work with acclaimed artists including Maggie Rogers, Ramin Karimloo, and Freestyle Love Supreme, "The Best Version" is a captivating fusion of musical theater and electro-pop. Features the dynamic vocals of star Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), it is part of a larger concept album for the musical, "The Real Gemma Jordan," with a book by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth).

The Real Gemma Jordan was commissioned as a movie musical for UNL, adapted as a stage musical at Cap21/Molloy with director Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger, and workshopped through NY Theatre Barn's Choreographer's lab.

About the musical

"When aspiring wellness influencer, Gemma Jordan, is taken down by an online troll, she sets out on a mission to confront them. But a troll isn't the only thing that Gemma must come to face. The Real Gemma Jordan is a subversive and funny exploration of the human need to connect in an age when the line between reality and fantasy is mind-bendingly thin."

About Rob Rokicki

Rob Rokicki is a Broadway composer known for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" which earned multiple award nominations. His graphic novel/musical, Monstersongs (NAMT), has been performed worldwide and is in development as a VR game. Experience Marianas, with Sarah Beth Pfeifer, was a semi-finalist at the O'Neill festival and has been developed in the UK. He co-arranged & orchestrated Punk­ Rock Girl! (book by Joe Iconis) & was a writer on Breathe (book by Timothy McDonald & NY times best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult). He is a two-time Larson Award finalist, alum of the BMI workshop and on the National Writing Project's Writer's Council. Rob's been commissioned to write for the Kennedy Center and has his work featured at Lincoln Center, Ars Nova and the Other Palace in London. His shows have been licensed globally. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing. @rrokicks