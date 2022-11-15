Broadway Community Celebrates Launch of Derek McLane and Eila Mell's New Book DESIGNING BROADWAY

Last night at the Times Square Edition, the Broadway community celebrated the launch of the new book Designing Broadway by Eila Mell and Tony & Emmy Award winner Derek McLane currently represented on Broadway by Moulin Rouge!, MJ the Musical and Almost Famous. This event was hosted by Tony winning director Kenny Leon.

Many members of the theater community attended including Dede Ayite, Beowulf Boritt, Danny Burstein, Santo Loquasto, Jerry Mitchell, Scott Pask, Clint Ramos, Ben Steinfeld, David Zinn, William Ivey Long, Alex Timbers and many more!

Congratulations to Derek McLane and Eila Mell on their new book, available everywhere books are sold on November 22, 2022!

In DESIGNING BROADWAY, Tony Award-winning designer Derek McLane and journalist Eila Mell celebrate and explore the craft of Broadway set design, while reflecting on some of the greatest stage productions of the past few decades.

Together with other leading set design and theatre talents, McLane invites readers into the immersive and exhilarating experience of building the striking visual worlds that have brought so many of our favorite stories to life. Discover how designers generate innovative ideas, research period and place, solve staging challenges, and collaborate with directors, projectionists, costume designers, and other artists to capture the essence of a show in powerful scenic design.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds