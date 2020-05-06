Broadway Catch Up: May 6 - Barbra Streisand, Telly Leung, Tonya Pinkins, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Barbra Streisand, Telly Leung, Tonya Pinkins, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Barbra Streisand releases new music video for 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!

The new music video is a tribute to those working on the frontlines during the current global health crisis, and showcases clips of Streisand interspersed with photos of the workers.

Adam Kantor and more sing 'Hallelujah'!

In addition to Kantor, the song is performed by Israeli recording artist Dudu Aharon, as well as Fauda star Rona-Lee Shimon, and Layan Elwazani. It was recorded for "Saving Lives Sunday," a Virtual Benefit to support emergency first response organization United Hatzalah of Israel in its fight against COVID-19.

Telly Leung sings duet of 'A Whole New World'!

EPIC Players Inclusion Company started their virtual performance series, EPIC Sings for Autism, after their spring/summer performances were put on hold due to the health crisis. Their newest virtual performance video includes the duet A Whole New World from the Broadway Musical Aladdin and features EPIC company member Jordan Boyatt and Telly Leung, who played the title role of Aladdin on Broadway.

Broadway and Off-Broadway stars have come together to sing an uplifting rendition of 'Tomorrow' for The Episcopal Actors' Guild. The video includes Tonya Pinkins, Antwayn Hopper, Kirsten Scott, Brian Charles Rooney, John Herrera and more!

Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen talk Streisand, Ruthie Henshall, and more!

Today, May 5 (and continuing every Tuesday and Thursday), BroadwayWorld's own Broken Records podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- a twice-weekly half hour livestream show. Today, the duo discusses their Pulitzer Prize-winning past podcast guest, a very special Ruthie Henshall recording, and a Barbra Streisand and Patrick Wilson duet!





