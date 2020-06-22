Broadway Catch Up: June 22 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ariana DeBose, Michael Ball, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ariana DeBose, Michael Ball, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Stars wish a Happy Birthday to Jason Robert Brown!

In honor of JRB's 50th birthday this weekend, a slew of Broadway stars sent in messages that were added to an almost-30-minute video.

Stars who sent their messages along include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Jeremy Jordan, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, John Lithgow, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Benanti, Carolee Carmello, Betty Buckley, Jeanine Tesori, Jelani Alladin, Norbert Leo Butz, Joshua Henry, Raul Esparza, Sierra Boggess, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Tituss Burgess, and many more!

Andrew Lloyd Webber plays 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina'!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the opening of Evita in London. He took to Twitter to talk a bit about the show, and played part of Don't Cry For Me Argentina.

Thank you for those who tuned in for that little surprise to celebrate the 42nd Birthday of @officialevita. I hope you all have a lovely rest of your evenings! - ALW pic.twitter.com/VQ0VkDZU6W - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 21, 2020

Ariana DeBose and Michael D. Xavier perform 'Falling Slowly'!

As part of Lockdown Duets, Ariana DeBose and Michael D. Xavier performed 'Falling Slowly' from Once.

View this post on Instagram Ariana DeBose will star as Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie 'West Side Story'. She will also play Alyssa Greene in the soon-to-be-released film adaptation of The Prom. She is known for being an original cast member of Hamilton on Broadway; a role for which she was nominated for an Astaire Award. She made her Broadway debut as Nautica in Bring it On The Musical, after appearing in the Off-Broadway and touring productions. Her other credits include the New York Philharmonic's televised production of Company, Motown, Les Miserables, Pippin, A Bronx Tale, and in 2018 she was nominated for a Tony award for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She sings with two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael D Xavier, who is probably best known for playing the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close in both the London and Broadway productions. His other London theatre credits include My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Into The Woods (Olivier nominee), Love Story (Olivier nominee), The Sound of Music, The Pajama Game, Assassins, The War of the Roses and, recently, Michael performed in The Prince of Broadway for its New York run; a tribute to theatre legend Hal Prince. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #arianadebose #hamilton #theprom #westsidestory #anita #michaelxavier #lovestory #sunsetboulevard #newyork #london A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

Cats cast members dance in honor of Dame Gillian Lynne!

Members of Cats casts around the world have created 'Cats in Quarantine', a tribute to Dame Gillian Lynne. 333 cast members dance to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music, whilst in isolation.

This video brings together cast members from London, New York, Toronto, Zurich, Vienna, Germany, Australia, South Africa, Moscow, South Korea, UK tours, US National tours, International tours, the Royal Caribbean Cruise, and the hugely successful 1998 film. The video also features original London cast members: Bonnie Langford, Seeta Indrani, Luke Baxter and original Broadway company members: Héctor Jaime Mercado, Herman Sebek, Christine Langner, Steven Hack, Marléne Danielle and Ken Page.

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares a song composed by his father!

In honor of Father's Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to reflect on his own father, William Lloyd Webber.

Webber talked about some of the music his father composed, including one song called 'Aurora,' which he added to his Isolation Playlist this week.

Happy Father's Day! Even though I'm obviously a father myself and a Grandad, today I am actually going to speak about my father William and his music. For this reason, I've decided to put 'Aurora' composed by my father on my playlist this week. ALW https://t.co/EqOzZVEVbe pic.twitter.com/ZTLylcN4LA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 21, 2020

Michael Ball shows off his moves with new #BoogieWithBall video!

"Very tricky complex choreography," he writes. "Our 47th attempt. Don't judge me."

Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and their kids perform 'I Get Around'!

Composer/lyricist husband and wife duo, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, along with their kids, are keeping the music going in their house! In honor of Father's Day, the family performed I Get Around by The Beach Boys, and posted the video to Twitter.

Happy Fathers Day (Lopez Family Singer edition) featuring the worlds greatest Dad front and center on the keyboard holding down the bass section. #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/xvF451CMsF - Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) June 21, 2020

Related Articles