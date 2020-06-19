Broadway Catch Up: June 19 - Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Jessica Vosk, Tim Minchin, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Jessica Vosk, Tim Minchin, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp sing 'Seasons of Love' with Adelphi students!

Original Rent cast members Anthony Pascal and Adam Rapp joined music students from Adelphi University to celebrate Rent author and Adelphi alumni, Jonathan Larson, for the school's virtual President's Gala.

Tim Minchin releases 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight'!

Tim Minchin has released the music video for "I'll Take Lonely Tonight," the second single from his upcoming album, Apart Together.

Caroline Bowman and LIMTF Virtual Chorus perform 'Give It A Voice'!

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival's spring fundraising event was cancelled, and in its place they have recorded Adam Gwon's song "Give It A Voice," which was originally composed for Audra McDonald on her induction into the Lincoln Center Hall of Fame. The video features Caroline Bowman as their Broadway guest vocalist, a 13 piece orchestra, their staff, and two dozen of their students, including last year's Jimmy Award winner, Ekele Ukegbu.

In response to the violence against black men, women, and children, Artists Against Brutality Project co-founders Collin L. Howard and actor Seth Diggs assembled a team of Broadway actors to perform the anthem "Till We Reach That Day" from the musical Ragtime (music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens).

Christina Bianco performs an online fundraiser for Color of Change!

Christina Bianco, who recently starred in Funny Girl in Paris, presented her first live stream performance featuring live music, impressions, comedy sketches, guest stars and more all while raising money for a great cause! The proceeds from tonight's show benefit the organization Color of Change.

Related Articles