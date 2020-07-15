Broadway Catch Up: July 15 - Shoshana Bean, Bernadette Peters, Christopher Jackson, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Shoshana Bean, Bernadette Peters, Christopher Jackson, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Christopher Jackson discusses watching his castmates in Hamilton!

Christopher Jackson was a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday to talk about playing George Washington in "Hamilton," which is now streaming on Disney+!

Jackson told Kelly and Ryan that he's enjoying watching his fellow castmates, saying, "I'm enjoying the cast, who's back I usually got to while they were performing this brilliant show. You see people from the wings, you see people from upstage, but you're never in the seat enjoying the show. So, it's been so much fun just to watch how brilliant all these actors are, it feels like the '92 Dream Team when I watch this movie."

Shoshana Bean raises money for Beaverton High School with virtual concert!

Shoshana Bean is back for her third fundraiser for Beaverton High School's performing arts department! Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway streamed online July 13, and is now available to watch!

The concert kicks off with an epic rendition of Defying Gravity including former Elphabas Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, Lindsay Mendez, and many more.

The streamed show welcomes Beaverton School District students hand-picked by Bean from a special Instagram video contest, as well as special guests Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Jordan, Harvey Fierstein, Jason Robert Brown, Stephanie J. Block, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk, Benj Pasek, Ari Shapiro, Lindsay Mendez, Alexia Khadime, Caitlin Houlihan, Charity Angel Dawson, Julia Murney, Rachel Tucker, Kerry Ellis, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Marc Shaiman and student performers from across the Beaverton School District.

Bernadette Peters visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge!

Nothing can stop BroadwyWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 14, he chatted with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters about the upcoming virtual Broadway Barks, and more!

42nd Street revival dancers join teens to save local theater production!

Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, cast member of the Broadway 2001 42nd Street revival, was preparing her current students for a pre-professional production of 42nd Street at San Diego Music Theater (SDMT) where she was to be the choreographer. Then the shutdown happened.

Together teens and Broadway performers are dancing their hearts out Covid style in a compilation video produced and edited by Tamlyn's student, SDMT alumni and 2020 high school graduate heading to Manhattan School of Music in the fall, Piatt Pund (also featured in the video) to raise awareness and funds for the San Diego Music Theater.

Related Articles