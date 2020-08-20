Broadway Catch Up: August 20 - Hugh Jackman, Michael R. Jackson, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Jackman discusses his Zoom dance classes, Sprawl performs in a new Girl From The North Country music video, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Hugh Jackman, Michael R. Jackson, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Kimber Elayne Sprawl performs 'Tight Connection To My Heart'!

A brand new music video for "Tight Connection To My Heart," from Girl from the North Country was released as part of Harlem Week's Virtual Music Festival. The video features footage of Kimber Elayne Sprawl exploring the streets of Harlem.

Prior to the theatre shutdown, Sprawl played Marianne Laine in Girl from the North Country on Broadway.

Hugh Jackman discusses Zoom dance classes, and more!

Hugh Jackman recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jackman revealed that he has been taking the Zoom dance classes offered by the Broadway Dance Center.

"I gotta say, sometimes it's humiliating because there'll be like 70 people in the class," Jackman said. "I don't have my [webcam] on, obviously, but I do look and it's just basically 68 of them are teenage girls, and me. And I think, 'Is this weird? This is weird.'"

SuperYou the musical hosts a virtual album listening party!

SuperYou the Musical held a virtual listening party to celebrate the release of their concept album!

Host Julie James (SiriusXM) got to chat with composer/lyricist/bookwriter Lourds Lane, Kennedy Caughell, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, and the cast before listening to the full album!

Ellyn Marsh plays Tina Fey in a Mean Girls parody!

The video includes Broadway performers such as Ellyn Marsh, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Gerald Caesar, Ben Bogen, Joe Hornberger, T.J. Newton, Shanel Bailey, Delphi Borich, Devon Hadsell, Gianna Yanelli, Markcus Blair, and Kimberlee M.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and 2020 WTF Artist-in-Residence Michael R. Jackson met up in Williamstown for a socially-distant conversation.

