Broadway Catch Up: April 23 - LEGALLY BLONDE Reunion, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including the original cast of Legally Blonde, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

The cast of Legally Blonde reunites!

Broadway Podcast Network presented a Legally Blonde - The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This reunion featured original Broadway cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard Blake, Annaleigh Ashford and Leslie Kritzer, along with director / choreographer Jerry Mitchell, composers Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book writer Heather Hach, and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Dori Berinstein.

Patti LuPone shows us what's in her lockers!

Broadway legend Patti LuPone celebrated a birthday...from home. Today, she's sending a message of gratitude for the happy wishes and reveals what she keeps inside her famous lockers!

Oy vey ...

Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/Ju3Ec3zpP0 - Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) April 22, 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the at-home edition of Conan, where he improvised a song on the spot about Conan's life in quarantine. First, Conan told Miranda all about his day. Then, Miranda turned to his keyboard and performed his freestyled song.

Kristin Chenoweth chats with Katie Couric on Instagram Live!

Katie Couric took to Instagram Live last night for a happy hour with Kristin Chenoweth. Chenoweth shared glimpses of her quarantine life, including her snacks of choice, her new hobby bedazzling and extra time with her boyfriend Josh Bryant.

Caissie Levy, Ariana DeBose, and more sing 'Words of Love'!

Composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak brings together her Broadway friends for a performance of "Words of Love." The video features Caissie Levy (Frozen, Wicked), Amber Iman (Soul Doctor, Hamilton), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Scandal), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom), Gabe Violett (The Voice, Spring Awakening), and Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots, Next to Normal).

Gina Naomi Baez returns with another quarantine parody!

This time she's back with a parody of Grease, called "Lockdown Life"! Danny and Sandy sing of their woes living the lockdown life. No more going out for burgers, sleepovers with the pink ladies, T-birds senior pranks and Prom Night is cancelled!

Sir Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!

He's back with his #ASonnetADay series, this time reading Sonnet 36!

Charles Strouse sings 'Tomorrow'!

ANNIE composer Charles Strouse recorded this message to everyone facing dark days: "I'm almost 92 years old, and staying at home, of course," says Strouse. In this uncertain moment we're all facing, I'd like to share a song I wrote with Martin Charnin several years ago. "I hope it helps with a little bit of optimism. This goes out to the entire world, and as a born and bred New Yorker, especially to my City."





Related Articles