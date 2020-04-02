Broadway Catch Up: April 2 - Patti LuPone Revives Norma Desmond, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Patti LuPone revives Norma Desmond!

Patti LuPone has been gracing us all with video tours of her basement. Today she decided to embody the spirit of Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond!

Lin-Manuel Miranda sings 'New York' by St. Vincent! The award-winning composer/lyricist/performer encouraged people to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS alongside the video. Running out of songs of my own

to play on behalf ofhttps://t.co/VL7nwWXY7P

So here's New York by the brilliant @st_vincent.

That site again is https://t.co/VL7nwWXY7P

a??i??a??i??a??i?? pic.twitter.com/UR3B0xee5Y - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2020

The stars joined the video series yesterday with a beautiful acoustic rendition of "The Sound of Music" / "Edelweiss" followed by a live Q&A.

Carole King sings 'So Far Away'!

The Grammy-winning icon shared a message to those watching: "I hope you and your family are well and that you all stay well. And I wish the same for all the medical professionals who are doing such important and difficult work."

Liz Callaway sings 'Journey to the Past' with UK musicians!

The performer posted a video of herself singing Journey to the Past from Anastasia with UK musicians, using the Acapella App!

Kyle Branch performs an August Wilson monologue!

Branch performed the monologue from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as part of Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On series.

Abby Goldfarb performs a Wicked parody!

She took to Instagram to share the hilarious 'Corona and I'!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You