Broadway Buying Guide: November 14, 2022

1) The Music Man Buy Tickets Tickets from: $182.5 - Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster will star as Marian Paroo. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances on September 9, 2020, and officially open on October 15, 2020. One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.

2) Kimberly Akimbo Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging conidtion may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.

3) A Christmas Carol Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, Gentleman's Guide...) plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting and hope-filled vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden (Tony-winning Best Revival - Once on this Island).

4) Into the Woods Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

5) The Lion King Buy Tickets Tickets from: $89 - The Lion King is one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This is THE LION KING. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. This is your opportunity to relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands. The Lion King won six Tony Awards 1998 including Best Musical, Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor) making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor.

6) Ohio State Murders Buy Tickets Tickets from $49 - When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

7) Hamilton Buy Tickets Tickets from: $129 - The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

8) & Juliet Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

9) A Beautiful Noise Buy Tickets - The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs "Sweet Caroline", "America", and "Cracklin' Rosie". Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise debuts in Boston before heading to Broadway. Good times never seemed so good.

10) Some Like It Hot Buy Tickets - Who says they don't make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood's greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Don't miss your chance to join this fast-paced, sassy, brassy cross-country romp, as two best friends run for their lives - and find true love where they least expect it. Featuring a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray), a book by Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), and choreography and direction by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), Some Like It Hot arrives this November at the Shubert Theatre.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Merrily We Roll Along Buy Tickets - Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez! Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

2) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - The world's most ravenous plant has returned to its acclaimed, sold-out run at the Westside Theatre! Winner of the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is "wildly exuberant" (The Hollywood Reporter), and a New York Times Critic's Pick. This smash-hit production stars Emmy® winner and Grammy® nominee Tammy Blanchard ("Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows"), Tony® nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), who won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards for his performance in LITTLE SHOP. Together they bring succulent new life to a true musical landmark. Get tickets now and enjoy a taste of what we've all been craving: live theater!

3) Good Enemy Buy Tickets Tickets from: $33 - A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-aged, TikTok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections, affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.

4) A Man Of No Importance Buy Tickets - Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne. Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

5) Only Gold Buy Tickets Tickets from: $45 - Told through a sweeping, transformative fusion of dance and theater, Only Gold is a tale of love - lost, found, and rediscovered. This world premiere celebrates the virtuosic choreography of 3-time Tony Award-winner Andy Blankenbuehler against a vibrant score by pop sensation Kate Nash. Set amid the glamor of 1920s Paris, a royal family from a far-off land arrives with the hope that the city's magical spark will rekindle the love between King and Queen, and reconnect Mother and Daughter. But following your heart comes with a price-is it too late to make a change? And what will it cost them along the way?

6) Fiddler On The Roof Buy Tickets Tickets from: $87 - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's beloved Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is back this November in a seven-week return engagement at New World Stages, directed by Academy Award and Tony winner Joel Grey and starring Steven Skybell, who reprises his role as Tevye, a funny and honest milkman navigating family and faith in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka.

7) Straight Line Crazy Buy Tickets Tickets from: $149 - Following an acclaimed run this spring at the Bridge Theatre in London, *Straight Line Crazy*, a new play by David Hare, will have its exclusive US engagement this fall at The Shed. Starring Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses and directed by Nicholas Hytner (*One Man, Two Guvnors*) and Jamie Armitage (*Six*), the play delves into Moses's questionable legacy and enduring impact on New York City. For 40 uninterrupted years, Moses was among the most powerful men in New York as he envisioned and built public works whose aftereffects determine how New Yorkers experience the city to this day. These public works were often realized at the expense of disempowered New Yorkers, particularly people of color, living in the way of and near his projects. The play presents an imagined retelling of the arc of Moses's controversial career in two decisive moments: his rise to power in the late 1920s and the public outcry against the corrosive effects of that power in the mid-1950s.

8) Kinky Boots Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation is winner of EVERY MAJOR BEST MUSICAL AWARD, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award. Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of sole, KINKY BOOTS invites you to FEEL THE JOY all over again.

9) Sesame Street the Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from: $31.5 - The Muppets from Sesame Street take to the stage! Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Sesame Street favorites are venturing onto the stage to appear in their very own musical- starring... well, themselves. Directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller, this all-new stage show will feature live puppetry and classic Sesame Street songs, plus new numbers by Broadway's brightest songwriters and guest starring some of Broadway's best-known talent. Bring your family or grab a friend- even grouches are sure to enjoy this exciting new musical!

10) You Will Get Sick Buy Tickets Tickets from: $59 - In Noah Diaz's You Will Get Sick, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends - thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges - and extraordinary joys - that come from having a body.