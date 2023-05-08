Broadway Buying Guide: May 8, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Grey House Buy Tickets Tickets from $51.50 - When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true-about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

2) Here Lies Love Buy Tickets - Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. From the minds of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love features choreography by Annie-B Parson and is developed & directed by Alex Timbers. The theater is transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

3) Bob Fosse's Dancin' Buy Tickets Tickets from: $74 - Bob Fosse's Dancin' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved, practiced, and changed forever. Transformed by director Wayne Cilento for 21st-century audiences, Dancin' brims with Fosse's warmth, emotion, color, and endlessly influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work. Featuring an eclectic score that spans a multitude of musical genres and an extraordinary cast of Broadway's most accomplished dancers, Dancin' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You've never seen Dancin' like this.

4) Once Upon a One More Time Buy Tickets - Oh baby baby! Once Upon a One More Time weaves the definitive hits of Britney Spears into an original story that proves there's more to life than finding a prince. Every fortnight, when our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimm's Fairy Tales - because as far as they know, it's the only book that's ever been written. That's when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, "happily ever after" will never be the same. It's the ultimate revisionist fairy tale that'll make you feel stronger than yesterday.

5) The Mousetrap Buy Tickets - The Mousetrap is the genre-defining murder mystery from Agatha Christie, the world's best-selling novelist of all time. The show has been performed over 28,915 times in London and has been seen by over 10 million people. New York audiences will be able to see and hear some of the original sights and sounds from the production as it has appeared in London since 1952.

6) Back to the Future: The Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from $79 - Welcome to Hill Valley! Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. Based on the beloved film of the same name, Back to the Future is directed by John Rando. Set your destination time, New York and get ready to make musical theater history.

7) The Cottage Buy Tickets - The Cottage is a side-splitting farce by Sandy Rustin inspired by the works of Noel Coward. Set in the English countryside in 1923, this tale of sex, betrayal and love unfolds when Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover's wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous - potentially murderous - romantic comedy.

8) Merrily We Roll Along Buy Tickets - Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

9) The Shark Is Broken Buy Tickets Tickets from: $48.50 - Martha's Vineyard, 1974: shooting on 'Jaws' has stalled. The film's lead actors - Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss - are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth... Ian Shaw (War Horse and Common, National Theatre) stars as his father Robert Shaw. He is joined by Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss (reprising the role he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019), and Demetri Goritsas (ear for eye, Royal Court; Black Mirror, Netflix) as Roy Scheider. Directed by Guy Masterson, THE SHARK IS BROKEN reveals the hilarious behind-the-scenes drama on one of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. After a sell-out, critically acclaimed premiere at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon's brilliantly funny show comes to Broadway - don't miss it. Recommended for ages 12+ Running time 1 Hour 10 Minutes (No Intermission)

10) Harmony Buy Tickets - Direct from its sold-out, award-winning downtown run, Harmony, a New York Times Critic's Pick, begins performances on Broadway October 18th! Harmony features an original score by the legendary Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow, with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman and "feels like a mega-watt Broadway musical." (Variety) Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello, Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites. Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Lionel Bart's Oliver! Buy Tickets Tickets from $35 - Nominated for 10 Tony Awards and winner of six Academy Awards for the iconic Carol Reed film adaptation, Lionel Bart's adaptation of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist has been a household name since its premiere in 1960. Yet Oliver! hasn't been seen on a New York City stage since its Broadway revival nearly 40 years ago. The story of a child who dares to trust in others, search for love, and ask for more in London's seedy underworld, Bart's coming-of-age classic finds new life in this landmark Encores! revival featuring Lilli Cooper (Nancy), Raúl Esparza (Fagin), Julian Lerner (The Artful Dodger), Tam Mutu (Bill Sikes), Brad Oscar (Mr. Bumble), Benjamin Pajak (Oliver), and Mary Testa (Widow Corney).

2) The Doctor Buy Tickets - Having amazed Armory audiences with his adaptations of Aeschylus's ORESTEIA (2022), Shakespeare's HAMLET (2022), and Ibsen's ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (2021), visionary director and playwright Robert Icke returns with the North American premiere of this gripping moral thriller following lauded runs at London's Almeida Theatre and in the West End. This scorching examination of our age, a striking reimagining of the 1912 play Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, utilizes the lens of medical ethics to examine urgent questions of faith, identity, race, gender, privilege, and scientific rationality. Olivier Award-winner Juliet Stevenson stars as the doctor at the center of the drama where nothing is quite what-or who-it seems. A galvanizing piece of theater, the production serves as a stark health warning for an increasingly divided nation, where clashing views about the way we see ourselves and the world we live in today only magnify the complexities of life.

3) Sorry For Your Loss Buy Tickets Tickets from: $47.50 - Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of "A Good Cry" created "Sorry for Your Loss," a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life - and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss - or will. So... everyone.

4) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

5) Days of Wine and Roses Buy Tickets - Adapted from JP Miller's 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

6) Bernarda's Daughters Buy Tickets Tickets from: $47.50 - Amid gentrifying construction, street protests and a sweltering summer in Flatbush, the five Abellard sisters take refuge in their family home. Simmering in the losses of their father and their neighborhood, they clash over how to contend with the legacy of their Haitian parents in a city that is no longer theirs. Inspired by Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba but with a breathtaking immediacy, playwright Diane Exavier brings to life a powerful ensemble of women to create this sensual and entrancing portrait of a family at a crossroads.

7) Monsoon Wedding Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - Two families converge on Delhi for an arranged marriage and what promises to be a glorious union. As festivities unfurl in song and dance, expectation and reality collide. The bride and groom are not who they appear to be, and dark family secrets begin to surface. Chaos ensues, and as the nuptials draw closer, so do the wedding planner and the house maid. Together they find love over a simple marigold flower. As the city pulses with the promise of relief from the heat, the ancient and unbroken ties of family are further tested, asking the question: how do we redefine love in a rapidly evolving world?

8) The Habit of Art Buy Tickets - Original Theatre (Caroline's Kitchen, Brits Off Broadway 2019; Invincible, Brits Off Broadway 2017) return to 59E59 Theaters with the US Premiere of The Habit of Art by one of Britain's most prolific playwrights Alan Bennett (The History Boys, The Madness of King George, and Talking Heads). Benjamin Britten, sailing uncomfortably close to the wind with his new opera, Death in Venice, seeks advice from his former collaborator and friend, W.H. Auden. During this imagined meeting, their first for twenty-five years, they are observed and interrupted by, amongst others, their future biographer and a young man from the local bus station. The Habit of Art looks at the unsettling desires of two difficult men, and at the ethics of biography. Exploring friendship, rivalry, and heartache this multi layered masterpiece examines the joy, pain, and emotional cost of creativity.

9) The Light in the Piazza Buy Tickets - An American mother and daughter living in the shadow of a tragic accident find joy, memories, and undreamt-of opportunities while on vacation in 1950s Florence. Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza won six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Adam Guettel, who-following in the footsteps of his grandfather Richard Rodgers-brought surprising chromatic complexity to his lush, romantic songs, and took the adventurous step of including untranslated Italian lyrics and dialogue to better capture this cross-cultural love story. Director Chay Yew (Cambodian Rock Band) and Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles (The King & I, City Center's Sunday in the Park with George) embark on a deeply personal exploration of the material, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

10) Perfect Crime Buy Tickets Tickets from: $48.50 - Warren Manzi's Perfect Crime is a sexy, funny and fast-paced thriller that makes for a great night of whodunit. The longest-running play in NYC history, it tells the story of psychiatrist and potential cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her rich husband, a deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her.