Broadway Buying Guide: May 15, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) & Juliet Buy Tickets Tickets from: $87 - What if Juliet didin't die? That should almost be the start of the play! & Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators. The musical features a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

2) Funny Girl Buy Tickets Tickets from $69 - With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl has become one of the most beloved Broadway classics, famous for skyrocketing Barbra Streisand to stardom. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

3) Sweeney Todd Buy Tickets Tickets from: $174 - Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

4) New York, New York Buy Tickets Tickets from $59 - A brand-new musical bringing Broadway legends back together, New York, New York is a glittering love letter to the greatest city in the world. It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. But do these singers, dancers, musicians and makers have what it takes to survive this place, let alone to succeed? If they can make it here, they can make it anywhere. New York, New York is a spectacular show for a singular city.

5) The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window Buy Tickets Tickets from: $45 - Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage, Hamlet, Star Wars) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dead for a Dollar, Othello) star in Lorraine Hansberry's (A Raisin in the Sun) sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run. Hansberry invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can't quite match reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-can survive Sidney's ideals. As if reaching across the decades, Hansberry's incisive final work offers shockingly contemporary provocations. Discover this "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) from one of America's greatest playwrights when it finally returns to New York.

6) Prima Facie Buy Tickets - Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross-examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Suzie Miller's award-winning Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Justin Martin directs this solo actor tour de force from Jodie Comer.

7) Grey House Buy Tickets Tickets from $51.50 - When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true-about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

8) Once Upon a One More Time Buy Tickets - Oh baby baby! Once Upon a One More Time weaves the definitive hits of Britney Spears into an original story that proves there's more to life than finding a prince. Every fortnight, when our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimm's Fairy Tales - because as far as they know, it's the only book that's ever been written. That's when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, "happily ever after" will never be the same. It's the ultimate revisionist fairy tale that'll make you feel stronger than yesterday.

9) Here Lies Love Buy Tickets - Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. From the minds of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love features choreography by Annie-B Parson and is developed & directed by Alex Timbers. The theater is transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

10) Shucked Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation. The new original musical comedy features a book by Robert Horn and score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

2) Sorry For Your Loss Buy Tickets Tickets from: $47.50 - Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of "A Good Cry" created "Sorry for Your Loss," a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life - and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss - or will. So... everyone.

3) Walking With Bubbles Buy Tickets Tickets from: $74 - Meet Jessica - A single mom and Broadway actress hell-bent on making her dreams come true. But, it's harder to keep up the act when a secret from her past follows her and her young son, 'Bubbles', to the Big Apple. Hendy's intimate first-person narrative invites audiences into her seemingly perfect New York City life from center stage as a Broadway leading lady into to the depths of a volatile mental illness. Walking With Bubbles explores mental illness and how far a mother will go for her son, her family, and ultimately herself.

4) Monsoon Wedding Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - Two families converge on Delhi for an arranged marriage and what promises to be a glorious union. As festivities unfurl in song and dance, expectation and reality collide. The bride and groom are not who they appear to be, and dark family secrets begin to surface. Chaos ensues, and as the nuptials draw closer, so do the wedding planner and the house maid. Together they find love over a simple marigold flower. As the city pulses with the promise of relief from the heat, the ancient and unbroken ties of family are further tested, asking the question: how do we redefine love in a rapidly evolving world?

5) Days of Wine and Roses Buy Tickets - Adapted from JP Miller's 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

6) The Play That Goes Wrong Buy Tickets Tickets from: $74 - Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

7) Perfect Crime Buy Tickets Tickets from: $48.50 - Warren Manzi's Perfect Crime is a sexy, funny and fast-paced thriller that makes for a great night of whodunit. The longest-running play in NYC history, it tells the story of psychiatrist and potential cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her rich husband, a deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her.

8) The Comeuppance Buy Tickets - In Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' world premiere of The Comeuppance, the latest from "one of this country's most original and illuminating writers" (The New York Times), a self-proclaimed "Multi-Ethnic Reject Group" reconvenes for the first time in years to pregame for their twentieth high school reunion. They refamiliarize themselves with new versions of old selves over drinks, other substances, and a not-so-innocent truth-telling game. From the start, Death looms over and speaks through them, describing their disquieting and darkly comedic fates. The Comeuppance marks Jacobs-Jenkins' prolific decade as a Signature Premiere Resident playwright.

9) Primary Trust Buy Tickets - Meet Kenneth (William Jackson Harper), a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally begins to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. Directed by Knud Adams, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust is a touching and inventive world-premiere play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time.

10) The Fears Buy Tickets - Every week at a Buddhist center in New York City, a diverse group of fractured souls share a commitment to eccentric yet restorative teachings providing solace from their personal turmoil. When their newest member shows up without knowing the rules, it sets off heated confrontations and deep meditations on how finding peace in the city that never sleeps can be insanely hilarious. From the prolific visionary behind Traffic, Behind the Candelabra, and Magic Mike, Steven Soderbergh presents Emma Sheanshang's THE FEARS, a wildly funny reminder how, sometimes when facing the abyss, the only place to turn is to one another. The cast includes Maddie Corman, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Woolams-Torres, Jess Gabor, Mehran Khaghani, Carl Hendrick Louis, and Robyn Peterson.