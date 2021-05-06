Broadway Brighter Promise Initiative Launched to Ensure a Safe Reopening

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Broadway will be reopening at 100% capacity on September 14. Now, Broadway Direct has announced its plans for bringing Broadway back safely and responsibly with its Broadway Brighter Promise.

The three pillars of this new initiative include Health & Safety, Flexibility, and Customer Service.

First, health and safety guidelines are being implemented in all theatres, including the sanitizing of all high-touch surfaces, thorough cleaning of the theatres daily, and hand sanitizer availability on the premises. Additionally, air filtration systems have been updated to accommodate CDC guidelines and hospital standards. Digital tickets will be the new standard to reduce contact.

Theatergoers will be required to use hand sanitizer when entering, and masks will be mandatory. All audience members will signal that they are not sick and have not been in contact with anyone with symptoms or a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past ten days.

There will also be flexibility when it comes to ticketing, with a new exchange and refund policy. Those who have purchased tickets through Broadway Direct, Ticketmaster, or the theatre box office will be able to submit requests for refunds or exchanges until just two hours before the curtain time. Credits will be issued to the original method of payment used. Requests will be submitted online, where other terms and conditions will be listed.

When it comes to customer service, a full-service team will be onsite in Times Square, as well as accessible through phone, email, and live chat to answer all questions and concerns.

Learn more and read all of the terms of the Broadway Brighter Promise here.