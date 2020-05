Broadway Brainteasers: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Dad in Disguise Word Scrambles

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today we're going undercover with some word scrambles based on Broadway's newest family comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire! Test your trivia and unscrambling skills by solving ten clues based on the film and musical below!





Related Articles