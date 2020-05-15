Broadway-Bound Production of A STRANGE LOOP at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Postponed to Summer of 2021

It has been announced that the 'pre-Broadway' production of Michael R. Jackson's hit musical, A STRANGE LOOP at Woolly Mammoth Theatre has been postponed to summer 2021. The musical, which won 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner for drama, was set to begin performances in September 2020.

Good News! The Pulitzer Prize winning musical, A STRANGE LOOP, is still coming to Woolly, but it will now close out next season in summer of 2021. https://t.co/Jy86g28XMX - Woolly Mammoth (@woollymammothtc) May 14, 2020

"All theaters are having to learn what it means to open in phases, to protect our audiences and our artists," said Maria Goyanes, Woolly's artistic director. "So we are going to be moving 'A Strange Loop' to now end the Woolly Mammoth season. The hope is that we would be able to start performances early next summer."

STRANGE LOOP had its World Premiere at Playwrights Horizons produced in association with Page 73.

Michael R. Jackson shared, "I think we just didn't know what was going to happen, with the daily saga of this virus... Also, the thing I had been thinking about is people's state of mind: When would people want to sit together and watch a show and have that communal experience again? It's such a psychically traumatic thing. It's going to take a while for people to relax with each other."

A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson's blistering, momentous new musical (and his professional debut) follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.





