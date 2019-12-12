Broadway Bound COME ON, LET'S GO: THE RITCHIE VALENS MUSICAL to Be Developed in Southern California in 2020

Producer Brad Garfield announces the Broadway bound COME ON, LET'S GO: The Ritchie Valens Musical will be developed in Southern California in 2020 -- not far from where Ritchie grew up. COME ON, LET'S GO is written by Richard Montoya with original music by Los Lobos' Louie Perez and David Hidalgo and will be directed by Tony Taccone.

A true American story, COME ON, LET'S GO: The Ritchie Valens Musical is the story of a Chicano Boy who grew up other side of the tracks in California's San Fernando Valley and in his short life went on to make Rock 'n Roll history singing a Mexican folk song with a Fender guitar!

"At 17-years-old, Richie Valens was one of the most popular musicians of his time and was on the scene for only eight months before he tragically died in a plane crash. He took the world by storm with his creation of Latin Rock 'n Roll but is best remembered from the film La Bamba - but this is NOT La Bamba the Musical. We are excited to create and original rock musical - a rockumentary that needs to be told about a legendary pioneer. With 100% support from Ritchie's three siblings who are still alive, our award-winning team is filled with desire, passion and responsibility on keeping Ritchie's true legacy alive.

RITCHIE VALENS (Original Music and Lyrics) was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. A rock 'n roll pioneer and a forefather of the Chicano rock movement. Valens' recording career lasted only eight months and abruptly ended when he died in a plane crash.

Yet during this brief time, he had several hits, most notably the 1958 "La Bamba", which Valens adapted from a Mexican folk song. He transformed the original into one with a rock rhythm and beat earning it (and Valens) a place in rock history. It became a hit, making Valens a pioneer of the Spanish-speaking rock and roll movement. He also had the Billboard Hot 100 hit ''Donna'' which peaked at #2 after Richie's death.

On February 3, 1959, on what has become known as "The Day the Music Died", Valens died in a plane crash in Iowa. An accident that also claimed the lives of fellow musicians Buddy Holly and J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, as well as pilot Roger Peterson. Valens was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

RICHARD MONTOYA (Book) LA Drama Critics Circle Award recipient for his epic play Water & Power, and NYC BESSIE winner for Radio Mambo, Montoya is a blue-collar working playwright based in Southern California. In 1984 he co-founded the legendary performance trio known as Culture Clash. His many commissions include Oregon Shakespeare Fest, Berkeley Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage and eight complete stage works for the historic Mark Taper Forum and Center Theater as well as completing the final musical of Mr. Frank Loesser. A Sundance Institute alumni Montoya is a filmmaker and known in his community as an arts advocate and social justice warrior.

LOUIE PÉREZ (Original Music and Lyrics) is an American songwriter, percussionist, painter, prose writer and guitarist for the multiple Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominated band Los Lobos. Pérez is group's principal songwriter and lyricist. His work has been showcased on every Los Lobos recording, beginning with "And A Time To Dance" (1983) and continuing through the band's most recent album, Gates of Gold (2015). Pérez also co-wrote songs with his writing partner David Hidalgo for two critically acclaimed albums by Latin Playboys, their side project. Perez also wrote songs for Tony Kushner's 1994 theatrical adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's "The Good Person of Szechwan" at the La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla California as well as co-writing the book for About Productions' play "Evangeline, the Queen of Make Believe" which premiered at the Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles.

His songs have been covered by many artists including Waylon Jennings, Jerry Garcia and Robert Plant. His prose work has been published in the Los Angeles Times Magazine, LA Weekly, Dinosaur Magazine and the New York arts journal BOMB, to name a few. Perez has also served as art director for a number of album packages including all of Los Lobos recordings to date. On the Los Lobos boxed set, "El Cancionero: Más y Más," Pérez was credited with Editorial Direction and Art Supervision; the set was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Boxed Recording Package in 2001.

As a visual artist, Perez has shown his painting and sculpture since 1975 in many prominent galleries and museums including, The Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions)- Plaza De La Raza-Los Angeles, El Museo Del Barrio-New York, San Antonio Museum of Art, Museo De Arte Moderno-Mexico City, The William Grant Still Art Center-Los Angeles, The Vincent Price Art Museum- East Los Angeles. 'Good Morning, Aztlán: The Words, Pictures and Songs of Louie Pérez" was published in October 2018 by Tia Chucha/Northwestern University Press

DAVID HILDALGO (Original Music and Lyrics) is an American singer-songwriter, and a founding member of Los Lobos, for which he wrote most songs together with Louie Pérez. Additionally, he also participated as a guest musician on albums of other artists, including David Alvin, Buckwheat Zydeco, Paul Burlison, T-Bone Burnett, Peter Case, Toni Childs, Marc Cohn, Ry Cooder, Elvis Costello, Crowded House, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, John Lee Hooker, Rickie Lee Jones, Leo Kottke, Roy Orbison, Dolly Parton, Pierce Pettis, Bonnie Raitt, Paul Simon, Taj Mahal, Suzanne Vega, Bob Dylan and Tom Waits.

He is also a member of the super group, Los Super Seven and the Latin Playboys, a side project made up of some members of Los Lobos. With Mike Halby of Canned Heat, he formed another band, Houndog, as a side project. Hildalgo's songs have been covered by the Jerry Garcia Band, Waylon Jennings, Bonnie Raitt and others. He has performed in Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival since it's inception in 2004 and in April 2013 at Madison Square Garden. Clapton joined the band on stage for their song "Burn It Down", from their album, Tin Can Trust.

For the movie Promised Land, he contributed in 1987 the song "Will the Wolf Survive". For Dennis Hopper's film drama Colors (1988), he wrote the song "One Time, One Night". He wrote the songs "Manifold De Amour", "Forever Night Shade Mary" and "Chinese Surprize" for the 1995 action film Desperado as well as the melancholic song "La pistola y el corazón" for the movie The Mexican (2001).

TONY TACCONE (Director) most recently directed Kiss My Aztec, and new musical he co-wrote with John Leguizamo. He recently ended his tenure as Artistic Director of Berkeley Rep, during which time the theatre presented more than 70 world, American, and West Coast premieres and sent 24 shows to New York, two to London, and one to Hong Kong.

He has directed new work by Tony Kushner, Julia Cho, John Leguizamo, Daniel Handler, Culture Clash, Rinde Eckert, David Edgar, Danny Hoch, Geoff Hoyle, and Itamar Moses. Two of his shows, Continental Divide and Tiny Kushner, transferred to London, and three have landed on Broadway: Bridge & Tunnel, Wishful Drinking, and Latin History for Morons. Prior to working at Berkeley Rep, Tony served as artistic director of Eureka Theatre, where he commissioned Tony Kushner's legendary Angels in America and co-directed its world premiere. His regional credits include Actors Theatre of Louisville, Arena Stage, Center Theatre Group, the Guthrie Theater, the La Jolla Playhouse, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and The Public Theater. In 2015, Mr. Taccone received the Margo Jones Award for "demonstrating a significant impact, understanding, and affirmation of playwriting, with a commitment to the living theatre."

BRAD GARFIELD (Lead Producer) is a two-time Emmy Award winning director. He has directed, produced, filmed, written and edited a diverse variety of television productions. Brad achieved his Emmy's for his directing work on the Olympics in Atlanta and Australia for NBC Sports. He has been directing at CBS Sports for the past 20 years.

He graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts from Cal State Northridge, and while working in television on the soap opera, "Santa Barbara" during the day, he moonlighted and produced/directed Peter Schaffer's Black Comedy at The Whitefire Theatre in L.A. before moving to New York where directed for PBS.

He has worked on "Sesame Street," "The Chris Rock Show," directed the news for all the major networks and directed and designed shows for CSTV (College Sports TV.) Brad directed the pilot of "Feast Your Eyes" staring Mario Batali and Isabella Rossellini and also directed three- years of live multi-camera debates, "The National Discussion and Debate Series" for PBS/MacNeil-Lehrer Newshour. Presently Brad's production company, North Ridge Productions LLC is in development with a new television pilot he wrote, "Last Call for Jimmy Ball."





