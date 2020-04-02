Broadway At Music Circus 2020 Season Postponed To Summer Of 2021

Broadway Sacramento has announced that for the first time in its 70-year history, Broadway At Music Circus will not produce a season of shows this summer due to the uncertainties and risks created by the virus pandemic.

The shows that were scheduled for the 2020 season-Kinky Boots, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate, Annie, Monty Python's Spamalot and The Color Purple-will be postponed until the summer of 2021, beginning June 8 and taking place every other week.

Broadway At Music Circus patrons who have purchased season tickets will have the opportunity to transfer those tickets to the 2021 season. Single-show tickets have not yet gone on sale.

In a letter to patrons, Lewis said the following:

"In the 70 years since the very first Broadway At Music Circus show, we've experienced a variety of changes and challenges. But never have we faced something as dire as the virus pandemic, which is causing widespread disruption to every aspect of our being, threatening the lives and livelihood of millions.

"It saddens me greatly to tell you this, but out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our patrons and employees, we are postponing the 2020 Broadway At Music Circus season for the first time in our 70-year history. Not knowing with any certainty whether it will be safe-or even allowed-for large groups of people to assemble as soon as June, we could not move forward with the complex preparations and significant financial commitments required to produce the season.

"For those of us dedicated to creating these productions for you to enjoy, this was an extremely painful decision. And as you can imagine, it creates a significant financial hardship for our company, a nonprofit whose very existence is dependent on the loyalty and generosity of our patrons and supporters.

"With your support and loyalty, we will get through this. And when we emerge, we'll once again come together to enjoy the art form that we all cherish-and that Broadway At Music Circus has provided to the Sacramento community since 1951."

Broadway At Music Circus patrons who have already purchased 2020 Season or Trio tickets, or reserved Group tickets, can go to BroadwaySacramento.com. Broadway Sacramento staff are working remotely, and the Box Office is currently closed. Patron questions can be emailed to info@broadwaysacramento.com. For the latest updates on the situation with the virus, go to BroadwaySacramento.com.





