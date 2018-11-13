Obituaries

Broadway Actress and Mentor Paula Wayne Passes Away Age 84

Nov. 13, 2018  

Broadway Actress and Mentor Paula Wayne Passes Away Age 84According to the Miami Herald, Broadway actress turned teacher and mentor Paula Wayne has passed away at age 84. She died on November 9th following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wayne is best known for her role in Golden Boy opposite Sammy Davis, Jr. in 1964. Other Broadway credits include Ziegfeld Follies of 1957, Paint Your Wagon, Night Life, Best Foot Forward, and Cherry.

Tony winning music director, orchestrator, and arranger Alex Lacamoire remembered Wayne in a Facebook post saying,

"I just happened to call Paula Wayne the other month, to let her know that HAMILTON was coming to Ft. Lauderdale. She said that she had already bought her tickets. On that call I took a moment to say "Thank You" for all her encouragement in high school, because it meant a lot. I feel fortunate that I got to thank her.

New World School Of The Arts did WEST SIDE STORY in 1992, and I was the pianist for the production. Even though I was a senior in High School, Paula treated me the way she would a professional or a colleague, and that kind of support empowered me in a way that reverberates in my being to this day.

Thank you, Paula, for bringing your passion and love for theater to us kids in high school."

Watch Wayne perform a charming tune below, plus a "I Want To be With You!" from Golden Boy:

