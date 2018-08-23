Broadway Actress Tina Maddigan-Mayer Opens Up About Paralyzed Vocal Cords

Losing function in the vocal cords is the worst nightmare for someone who performs for a living. For one Broadway actress, this has become a reality.

According to CBC, Tina Maddigan-Mayer, who is best known for performing in The Wedding Singer and Mamma Mia! on Broadway, has paralyzed vocal cords.

"I'm not going to keep saying, 'Why God, why did you choose me?'" says Maddigan-Mayer. "But it's just something for singers and people in general to sort of be aware of. Because even talking is difficult."

It began with a pain in her shoulder. When she finally got it checked out, it was more serious than she had thought.

"It was two bulging discs, but there was a herniated disc that was pressing up against my spinal cord, which was causing me spasms to go down my arm," she said.

On her Facebook, Maddigan-Mayer said that she had to turn down auditions for Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and others, due to this issue.

"All I can be is patient and just know it's not a death sentence," she said. "It feels like it is sometimes, but sometimes God closes a door to open a window, and maybe I'm just supposed to slow down for a little bit,"

Maddigan-Mayer will spend six months to a year in recovery, forcing her to drop out of a production of Mamma Mia! in Kansas City.

"It sucks, don't get me wrong," she said. "It's terrible. But I'm still here."

Read more on CBC.

Related Articles