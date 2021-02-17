Brittney Johnson, Ashley De La Rosa and More Join BLACK GIRL MAGIC Live Event

Salisha Thomas (Beautiful) and the Broadway Podcast Network will host a special live event in association with Thomas' podcast Black Hair in the Big Leagues called Black Girl Magic.

The event, on Friday, February 19 at 8:00 pm EST, is hosted by Thomas and features Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Les Mis, Beautiful) and Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls, Hamilton, Beautiful) who both made history on Broadway.

The second portion of the event will feature a reunion with Thomas and her castmates from Beautiful, Jessie Hooker Bailey (Beautiful, Waitress), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Beautiful, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kris Roberts (Beautiful, Little Shop of Horrors), TyNia Brandon (Beautiful, The Lion King), and Housso Semon (Beautiful, The Lion King).

In honor of Black History Month, Thomas reunites some of her "favorite Broadway sisters," some of which have etched their very own names in the history books. Johnson, who made history as the first Black woman to play Glinda in Broadway's Wicked and De La Rosa who was the first Black woman to play Regina George in Broadway's Mean Girls. Then Thomas is joined by her castmates from Beautiful Bailey, Elisabeth, Roberts, Brandon, Semon to celebrate self-love, sister-love, hair love and all things Black Girl Magic this Galentine's Day.

"Over the last few months, I've interviewed over 65 of the industry's amazing black talent about their hair," said Thomas. "What started out as a journey to figure out my own curls turned into a conversation about self confidence, self worth, and living in the truth and glory of being exactly who you were designed to be."

Black Hair in the Big Leagues is a podcast which centers around hair but that is only the beginning, it opens the conversation and gives insight into the black experience within the industry. In the current state of the world of racial injustice and Broadway being shut down until 2021, Black Hair in the Big Leagues is a refreshingly fun, real, educational podcast about the black experience with the subject of Black Hair being at its core. Episodes feature Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress), Ashley De La Rosa (Meangirls, NBC's The Voice), Joanna Jones (Hamilton), Todrick Hall (Youtuber, Drag Race, Kinky Boots, Waitress), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline or Change), and many more.

The event will be available at BPN.FM/BlackGirlMagic.