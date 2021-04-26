Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Door
Bring Broadway's Stage Door To You With A Private Event

Reserve a Broadway Workshop for your students/organization!

Apr. 26, 2021  
Bring Broadway's Stage Door To You With A Private Event

Are you planning an event and need to add some Broadway flare? BroadwayWorld Stage Door can help you plan a Broadway virtual experience featuring you, your guests, and your favorite Broadway stars!

Just like opening night, for one night only your group will be the star of the show!

Our Stage Door team can help coordinate virtual events with our unmatched roster of talent including:

-Virtual classes/masterclasses for parties, groups, or educational institutions of all sizes
-Family events/birthdays/milestones
-Professional development/office happy hours
-Weddings
... and more!

BroadwayWorld Stage Door has worked with K-12 schools, post-secondary educational institutions, theatre/drama/dance academies of all sizes, and more.

Get in touch with our Broadway experts HERE for a plan curated just for you.

Book Broadway Talent For A Private Event


