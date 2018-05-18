Brief 5/18: Drama League Awards, Idina Menzel on UNDERCOVER BOSS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2018

The Palisade Playhouse has canceled their upcoming production of BIG FISH after the director and several performers quit following a dispute with the producing team over the inclusion of gay ensemble characters in the background of a scene set in Central Park.. (more...)

2) Ben Levi Ross Will Play Evan in DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2018

Ben Levi Ross will be donning the iconic blue polo as Evan Hansen - direct from the Broadway company - in the Tony Award-winning musical's First National Tour, launching in Denver this October. Ross made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen last fall as a cover for Connor, Jared and Evan at The Music Box Theatre.. (more...)

3) Atlantic Theater Company Announces New Season, Including New Musical by Lynn Nottage, Duncan Sheik, and Susan Birkenhead

by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2018

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director, Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced its 2018-2019 season productions, including a new musical by Lynn Nottage and Duncan Sheik.. (more...)

4) Meet DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Touring Evan, Ben Levi Ross!

by Stephanie Wild - May 17, 2018

BroadwayWorld has just announced that Ben Levi Ross will play Evan in the touring production of Dear Evan Hansen! Meet the newest Evan by checking out some of our favorite past performances of his below!. (more...)

5) Laura Osnes, James Snyder, and More Will Lead SHOW BOAT at Philadelphia's Bucks County Playhouse

by BWW News Desk - May 17, 2018

Bucks County Playhouse audiences will have the opportunity to revisit one of America's most storied musicals when it presents a world-premiere concert adaptation of Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern's legendary musical, "Show Boat," Saturday, June 23 at 7 p.m.. (more...)







Today's Call Sheet:

-The Drama League Awards ceremony will be held this morning!

-The Samuel Torres Super Band brings ALEGRIA to Aaron Davis Hall!

-The In[heir]itance Project and The 14th Street Y's THE JACOB PLAY plays its final performance tonight!



Set Your DVR...

-Idina Menzel appears on Undercover Boss tonight!

Warner Bros. won the bidding war for IN THE HEIGHTS film!





