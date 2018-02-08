Brief 2/8: THE AMATEURS Begins Previews, Kendra Kassebaum in MAMMA MIA!, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Coverage: Taylor Trensch Takes His First Official Bows in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Walter McBride - February 07, 2018

Last night, Broadway's new Evan Hansen, Taylor Trensch, officially began his performances in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen! BroadwayWorld attended the big night, and you can check out photos from Trensch's first bows below!. (more...)

2) CURSED CHILD Completes Verified Ticket Sales, Possible Tickets Available Starting Tomorrow

by Julie Musbach - February 07, 2018

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has completed the verified fan ticket sales today when all price points for performances from March 16, 2018 to March 9, 2019 will be made available. Bit slow with your summoning charm? Check in tomorrow for the chance to grab any stragglers. Further tickets will be released as and when available from February 8, 2018 through the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and Ticketmaster.com. (more...)

3) BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Bebe Neuwirth, Carolee Carmello, Vanessa Williams & More in the Encores! HEY, LOOK ME OVER!

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 07, 2018

Kicking off the Encores! season is Hey, Look Me Over! (Feb 7 - 11), an original production from the Tony- honored series responsible for bringing classic American musicals back to life since 1994. To celebrate Encores! at 25, Viertel and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman created Hey, Look Me Over!---a collection of opening numbers, grand finales, and other excerpts from beloved shows that have not yet found a berth on the City Center stage. They include: All American, George M!, Greenwillow, Jamaica, Mack & Mabel, Milk and Honey, Sail Away, and Wildcat.. (more...)

4) Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and The Musical Company Will Grant Five Schools Free Licensing for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

by BWW News Desk - February 07, 2018

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018. To honor this milestone, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and The Musical Company are teaming up with the Educational Theatre Association to grant five deserving schools a FREE standard rental and royalty license to produce this irresistible family musical.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates 100 Performances!

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - February 07, 2018

The Band's Visit celebrated 100 performances on Broadway last night, February 6, 2018. BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photo coverage below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Jordan Harrison's THE AMATEURS begins previews at Vineyard Theatre!

-Baruch Performing Arts Center presents HONOUR: Confessions Of A Mumbai Courtesan, beginning performances tonight!

-Rafael Moreno's FOTOS begins previews tonight for its return to Producers Club!

-The Players Theatre 7th Annual Short Play Festival ?SEX! begins its first week today!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photos from opening night of Atlantic Theatre Company's HANGMEN!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sherie Rene Scott, who turns 51 today!

In 2010, Scott starred in the critically acclaimed production Everyday Rapture, which Scott wrote with co-author Dick Scanlan. Everyday Rapture began its run on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre in previews April 19, 2010, and officially opened on April 29, 2010. The show played to sold out audiences throughout the run, finally ending its limited engagement on July 11, 2010. Scott received Tony Award nominations for Best Book, and Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and Drama Desk Award nominations in the categories of Best Leading Actress, Best Book, and Best Musical for Rapture.

On Broadway she has starred in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, garnering nominations for a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She starred as Amneris in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (2000), for which she won the Clarence Derwent Award and was a Drama League Honoree. The single "A Step Too Far" performed by Elton John, Heather Headley and Sherie Rene Scott from the 1999 Elton John And Tim Rice's AidaConcept Album charted at #15.

Other Broadway credits include Sally Simpson in Tommy (1993), Marty in Grease (1995-96), Maureen in Rent (1997). She originated the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid (2007) for which she received her second Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. She starred as Pepa in the musical adaptation of "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown", on Broadway, which opened on November 4, 2010. For this role she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Off-Broadway roles include John Guare's play Landscape of the Body at the Signature Theatre, for which she received a 2006 Obie Award and a Lucille Lortel Award and was a Drama League honoree. Musicals include Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years for which she received a Drama Desk Awardnomination, and the title role in Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical.

Scott can be heard on the original off-Broadway cast recording of The Last Five Years along with Norbert Leo Butz. She is an executive producer of the film The Last Five Years starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Scott also makes an appearance in the film.

