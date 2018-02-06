Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of HANGMEN

HANGMEN, which is directed by Matthew Dunster, officially opened last night, February 5, and will play a limited engagement through Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20 Street).

Hangmen will feature Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones," The Full Monty), Owen Campbell(As You Are), Billy Carter (Shining City), Maxwell Caulfield (An Inspector Calls), Johnny Flynn ("Lovesick," Jerusalem on the West End), Gaby French (Off-Broadway debut), Gilles Geary (Off-Broadway debut), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), John Horton (The Language Archive, Amadeus), David Lansbury (War Horse, Michael Clayton), Sally Rogers (Blue Heart at BAM, "The Bill"), and Reece Shearsmith (High Rise, "The League of Gentlemen").

Johnny Flynn, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith appeared in the original London cast of Hangmen at the Royal Court. Mark Addy, Johnny Flynn, Gaby French, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry (Addy) is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd (Shearsmith) and the peculiar Mooney (Flynn) lurk with very different motives for their visit.

