Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of HANGMEN

Feb. 6, 2018  

HANGMEN, which is directed by Matthew Dunster, officially opened last night, February 5, and will play a limited engagement through Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20 Street).

Hangmen will feature Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones," The Full Monty), Owen Campbell(As You Are), Billy Carter (Shining City), Maxwell Caulfield (An Inspector Calls), Johnny Flynn ("Lovesick," Jerusalem on the West End), Gaby French (Off-Broadway debut), Gilles Geary (Off-Broadway debut), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), John Horton (The Language Archive, Amadeus), David Lansbury (War Horse, Michael Clayton), Sally Rogers (Blue Heart at BAM, "The Bill"), and Reece Shearsmith (High Rise, "The League of Gentlemen").

Johnny Flynn, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith appeared in the original London cast of Hangmen at the Royal Court. Mark Addy, Johnny Flynn, Gaby French, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry (Addy) is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd (Shearsmith) and the peculiar Mooney (Flynn) lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Martin McDonagh

Abbie Cornish

Abbie Cornish

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac

Talia Balsam

Rajiv Joseph

Megan Boone

Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh

Matthew Dunster

Sally Rogers

Billy Carter

Johnny Flynn

Maxwell Caufield

Mark Addy

Peter Maloney

Kristin Griffith

Jeffory Lawson

Gilles Geary

Richard Hollis

Gaby French

David Lansbury

Martin McDonagh and Neil Pepe

Playwright Martin McDonagh and director Matthew Dunster

Playwright Martin McDonagh, director Matthew Dunster and managing director Jeffory Lawson

Neil Pepe, Talia Balsam and Mary McCann

Maxwell Caufield and Juliet Mills

Billy Carter, Johnny Flynn and Mark Addy

Billy Carter, Johnny Flynn, Mark Addy and Reece Shearsmith

Kristin Griffith and Peter Maloney

Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Bernadette Hogan

Gaby French and Sally Rogers

John Horton and Sally Rogers

Maxwell Caufield

Maxwell Caufield

Maxwell Caufield, Juliet Mills and Charles Busch

Maxwell Caufield

