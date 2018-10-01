Brief 10/1: The Public's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Who Knows What You'll Find! A Guide to the 2018 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction

by BWW News Desk - September 30, 2018

The heart of NYC's theatre district will be filled with Broadway stars, fans and unmissable theatrical treasures this Sunday, September 30, 2018, for the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Beth Leavel & Richard Ridge Scope Out the Best of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction!

by Jeffrey Vizcaino - September 30, 2018

Tune in tomorrow, Sunday September 30th at 11am EST to BroadwayWorld's Facebook Page and watch The Prom's Beth Leavel and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge tour the Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! The heart of NYC's theatre district will be filled with Broadway stars, fans and unmissable theatrical treasures this Sunday, September 30, 2018, for the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway CaresEquity Fights AIDS.. (more...)

3) BE MORE CHILL Ends its Off-Broadway Run Today, September 30

by Stephanie Wild - September 30, 2018

After extending its run, Be More Chill is closing off-Broadway today, September 30. The show recently announced that it will begin a run on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater on February 13, 2019.. (more...)

4) TOOTSIE Opens its Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago Today

by Stephanie Wild - September 30, 2018

TOOTSIE's world premiere pre-Broadway engagement officially opens today at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL). The show runs through October 14 before opening on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street).. (more...)

5) BWW Contest: A Signed Copy of Lin-Manuel Miranda's GMORNING, GNIGHT Could Be Yours!

by BWW Contests - September 30, 2018

Before he inspired the world with Hamilton and was catapulted to international fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspiring his Twitter followers with words of encouragement at the beginning and end of each day. He wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others. But as Miranda's audience grew, these messages took on a life on their own.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Public's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY opens tonight!

-Hugh Jackman and David Yazbek will appear at An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live today!

BWW Exclusive: THE NAP Company Takes Its Shot! Go Inside Opening Night

What we're geeking out over: Get a First Look at Patti LuPone as Joanne in COMPANY on the West End

What we're watching: Watch the Music Video For Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare's 'Journey to the Past' Duet and Download the Track Now

Social Butterfly: Al Roker Gears Up to Make His Broadway Debut in WAITRESS

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christian Borle, who turns 45 today!

Christian Borle won two Tony Awards for his performances in Something Rotten! and Peter and the Starcatcher. He most recently starred in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway, as well as in the Lincoln Center production of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Footloose, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd (PBS' "Live at Lincoln Center"), Angels in America (Signature Theatre), Elegies: A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center), and On The Town and Little Me for City Center Encores!. Television credits include "The Gilmore Girls," "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife," "Sofia The First," Disney Junior's "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!," and "Peter Pan Live!" Film work includes The Bounty Hunter, Michael Mann's Blackhat.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

