Brian Yorkey Will Develop GAME CHANGER for Television

Deadline reports that "Next to Normal" scribe and "13 Reasons Why" creator Brian Yorkey will adapt another young adult novel for Netflix.

Yorkey will work with author Neal Shusterman to adapt Shusterman's "Game Changer" into a new series.

"Game Changer" is described as a present-day teen Quantum Leap. Few other details are known about the project; the book itself won't be released until September of 2020.

Yorkey was the book writer and lyricist on Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Next to Normal." His other musical credits include work on "If/Then," "The Last Ship," and "Magic Mike."

Read the original story on Deadline.





