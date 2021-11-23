Brian Stokes Mitchell to Help Debut 'Giving Machines' on Behalf of The Actors Fund

Starting November 30th (Giving Tuesday), throngs of NYC shoppers and tourists will be able to purchase items sponsored by international and local charities for donation from three large red vending machines, called "Giving Machines". These machines will be located near the Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Plaza. The NYC vending machines are one of 10 "Giving Machine" locations that will be in select U.S. cities this holiday season.

With a credit card and the push of a button, people can select to donate one of more than 30 items ranging from $5 to $250.

Examples of items include:

$5 for a pair of gloves for a New York teenager-in-need

$22 for 100 polio vaccines

$25 for two chickens to provide a family with income from egg production

$32 for a weekly MetroCard to help a refugee make it to his/her job

$60 for a month of meals for a homeless New Yorker

$150 to install a well, providing a family with access to clean water for cooking, bathing and drinking

Participating International and local NYC Charities include:

The Actors Fund

CARE

WaterAid

UNICEF

USA for UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency)

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York

The New York Board of Rabbis

The Mariano Rivera Foundation

Join representatives from all eight charities, including actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell, at a "Giving Machines" formal ribbon-cutting at 11am ET in Rockefeller Plaza on November 30th. The machines are part of the 'Light the World' initiative made possible by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information, please see attachment, where you'll find a list of items available for purchase, details on each charity, and a list of other U.S. cities hosting "Giving Machines" this year.