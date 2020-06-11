Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams and More Lead Upcoming MEMORIAL FOR US ALL Broadcasts
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gaby Moreno, Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, and Vanessa Williams will lead Memorial For Us All broadcasts on Sundays at 6:00 pm ET from June 14 through July 5, 2020.
In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.
Anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored here. Since the Memorial For Us All launched on May 3 with a remembrance led by Wynton Marsalis, community members from New York City and beyond have submitted more than 1,700 names of loved ones to be remembered on the broadcasts.
Memorial For Us All
All tributes are available on Lincoln Center's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages, and on-demand at Lincoln Center's website, here.
Artists Featured:
Wynton Marsalis (May 3)
Yo-Yo Ma (May 10)
Kelli O'Hara (May 24)
Ailyn Pérez (May 31)
Anthony McGill (June 7)
Brian Stokes Mitchell (June 14)
Gaby Moreno (June 21)
Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra (June 28)
Vanessa Williams (July 5)
Sundays at 6:00pm ET
Organizational Partners:
The Interfaith Center of New York
New York Disaster Interfaith Services
Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn
The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships, NYC Office of the Mayor
The New York Board of Rabbis
Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Jazz at Lincoln Center
Additional artists will be announced in the coming days.
