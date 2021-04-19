Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise and Bill Irwin Join National Dance Institute's 45th Anniversary Gala

Bill Irwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Charlotte d'Amboise have joined NDI's 45th Anniversary Gala! National Dance Institute will be hosting its 45th Anniversary Gala in celebration of 45 years of inspiring children through the arts. This event will be an online livestream celebration of dance, music, and arts education to support the extraordinary work NDI is doing to bring the arts into the lives of children throughout New York City, across the United States, and around the world.

The event will feature Jacques d'Amboise, renowned ballet dancer and National Dance Institute founder; Charlotte d'Amboise, actress; Alec Baldwin, actor; Whoopi Goldberg, actress; John Lithgow, actor; Yo-Yo Ma, musician; Bill Irwin, actor; Steve Jordan, musician and producer; Brian Stokes Mitchell, actor; Terrence Mann, actor; Mandy Patinkin, actor, and Kathryn Grody, actress; Daniel Ulbricht, dancer; Ellen Weinstein, NDI Artistic Director.

The Annual Gala is National Dance Institute's largest fundraising event and traditionally raises more than $1 million annually in support of NDI's award-winning arts education programs that reach thousands of children every year. Two million children have been impacted by NDI's programming since its founding in 1976.

The Gala honors Helen Stambler Neuberger (NDI Board Chair) and Jim Neuberger. The evening will include a memorial tribute to NDI champion and Board Member Shirley Young.

NDI will livestream the event free of charge on nationaldance.org. A VIP Dessert Reception, dedicated to the memory of Donald Tober, will follow for pass holders. Passes start at $350 and are available at http://www.nationaldance.org/gala-2021.