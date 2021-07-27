Brian D'Arcy James Signs On for THE RIGHTWAY Short Film from Destry Spielberg

Broadway's Brian d'Arcy James has signed on to star in a new short film. The Rightway, from director Destry Spielberg, according to Deadline.

Brian will star opposite Hopper Penn in the short which is said to focus on the world of right-wing conspiracy theorists.

The screenplay is penned by Owen King, son of famed novelist Stephen King. Destry Spielberg, the daughter of famed director Steven Spielberg, is once again taking her place in the director's chair for her second short film outing.

D'Arcy James is also portraying Officer Krupke in the elder Spielberg's big-screen remake of West Side Story, out this Christmas.

Brian is a three-time Tony nominee, and an Obie and Drama Desk Award winner for his varied and extensive work in the theater on Broadway and off-Broadway. In 2019 on Broadway, Brian played Quinn Carney in The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes. He originated the role of King George III in Hamilton. Other Broadway appearances include Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, Titanic, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and more.

Film and television appearances includes roles in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Spotlight, the musical series Smash, and the Netflix drama Thirteen Reasons Why, among many others.