Brett Macias' New Latine Musical, AN UN-HERO'S JOURNEY, Releases Seven Song EP

Tequila Talking Theatrical has released a seven song EP of Brett Macias' powerful and personal new musical, An Un-Hero's Journey.

Six years ago, Hector Gonzalez's world changed. His father, a man shrouded in mystery, vanished without a trace in the paradise of Costa Rica. Now, fueled by a burning desire for answers, Hector embarks on a truth-altering quest alongside an unexpected ally - his half-sister, Jasmine. Together, they plunge into the vibrant, untamed heart of Costa Rica to find the key to their father's disappearance. But as they delve deeper, shocking truths surface, shattering the tough image they held of their father. This is more than just a search for a missing man; it's a descent into a hidden past, a confrontation with a legacy shrouded in secrets. Hector and Jasmine's search for their missing father in Costa Rica becomes a journey of self-discovery. As they navigate vibrant cultures and unearth buried family secrets, they'll confront not only the mysteries of the past, but also who they truly are.

An Un-Hero's Journey boasts a scintillating, eclectic score featuring Latin sounds covering salsa, mambo, samba, and cumbia - but also, neo-soul, pop, reggaeton, and rock. THE EP features vocals by Michel Alejandro Castillo (On Your Feet), Nyseli Vega (Hell's Kitchen), Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton), Xavier Reyes (Kinky Boots), Frank Viveros (Aladdin, the upcoming Cats), Jeff Gurner (The Lion King), Desiree Rodriguez (Titanique, Kiss My Aztec), and Satomi Hofmann (The Phantom of the Opera). The band is composed of Bruce De La Cruz (Sweeney Todd), Hidayat Honari (Spamalot), Matt Wong (Parade), Irio O'Farrill (The Who's Tommy), Sarah Tompkins (Six), and Joshua Mark Samuels (Beetlejuice).

"It's an intensely personal look at two siblings struggling to understand a history and culture that was unintentionally denied them by a father who lived a fascinating double life. Brett's music draws you in and makes your heart beat faster. He wrote a meaningful, complex and compelling story, and he is a significant new voice in contemporary musical theater." ~Producer, Jeff Gurner of Tequila Talking Theatrical

The EP is produced by Brett Macias, Tequila Talking Theatrical, Bruce De La Cruz, and Yellow Sound Label.

The EP can be streamed through Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and many other streaming platforms.

Brett is a Mexican-American composer who has written music for The New Group (Daddy!), Repertory Theater of Saint Louis, City Center Encores! (NYC), the St. Louis Gateway Men's Chorus, Webster University, Stephens College, the Cockeyed Optimists, Prospect Theater Company, and Masterworks' Off-Broadway Production of The Glass Menagerie. Brett is the composer for the musicals Fishing the Moon, The Lavatory, and Beneath the Surface. His musical Tuesday (written with Caroline Murphy) was presented at New Horizons Music Festival, Musical Theater Factory, and Coastal Carolina University. He and Caroline were featured in American Theater Magazine as a writing team to watch. Concerts: Lincoln Center, The Green Room 42, Vitello's, and The Cutting Room. In addition to An Un-Hero's Journey, current projects include, Marsha P, NBC, and Me (with spoken word artist Geri Brown), Craft Show (with Fred Sauter), and

Bayouland with Alexandria Beech (formerly Gumbo) which was a selection by the Grand Jury for the New York Musical Festival Next Link Project, and was workshopped at Musical Theater Factory, The PiTCH at Finger Lakes Musical Theater Festival, ASCAP Grow a Show, and Yale Institute for Musical Theatre. He is also an orchestrator, music director, and arranger. Brett holds an MFA from the NYU Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program. www.brettmacias.com

Jessica Carmona ~ Additional Book and Lyrics

Jessica is an award-winning actress, playwright and producer of Afro-Puerto Rican descent. She is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts where she received her BFA in Acting. As an actress, she most recently appeared on the NBC series New Amsterdam. She was awarded both Best Film and Best Actress at The People's Film Festival and the Viva Latino Film Festival for her indie film, Millie and the Lords. She also received an award for Film Excellence from the International Puerto Rican Heritage

Film Festival. The film was also featured at the Georgia Latino Film Festival, Philadelphia Latino Film Festival, Rochester Latino Film Festival and on HBO Latino. Her original play Elvira - The Immigration Play was nominated for Best Play at the 2019 Strawberry One Act Theatre Festival and featured at the 2015 NYC Fringe Festival. She has been commissioned to develop a new play called The Boogie Down Gospel

which tells the story of the Gospel of Matthew from a LatinX Lens. www.jessicacarmona.com

Bruce De La Cruz ~ Music Director

Bruce is a pianist, music director, arranger, orchestrator, and copyist. He is a rehearsal

pianist and an organ sub for the current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. He is also a Keys 2 sub for MJ: The Musical and was recently a rehearsal pianist for Waitress and

Ain't Too Proud on Broadway. Select Credits include: A Crossing (AMD; Barrington Stage Company), Curtains (Mac-Haydn Theater), Songs For A New World (UCPAC), Into The Woods, Rent, If/Then, and The Most Incredible Thing. Bruce received his Bachelor's degree in Piano Performance with an emphasis in Pedagogy from Kean University. He is a proud member of AFM Local 802.