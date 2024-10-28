Breton Tyner-Bryan Named 2024-2025 Teaching Artist In Residence And Arts Entrepreneurship Fellow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breton Tyner-Bryan has been named the 2024-2025 Teaching Artist in Residence and Arts Entrepreneurship fellow at the NYU Wasserman Center for Career Development's Creative Career Hub in residence at the NYU Production Lab.

Tyner-Bryan, a long-time artist and educator, joined the team early this fall, planning a series of workshop intensives designed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the natural world for students in arts and entertainment. Of the appointment, Daniel Leeman Smith, a theatremaker, educator, and the Program Manager for the Creative Career Hub said, "Breton brings in an immense base of aesthetic and industry knowledge when she works with students. She's truly an incredible creative force with a strong belief in lifting up the next generation of artists and we could not be more excited for what she will bring to the Creative Career Hub."

Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American-born multi-award-winning director, writer, actor, choreographer, and editor with Canadian roots based in New York City. She is a classically trained ballet dancer and Costume Designer and serves as creative director for Grammy-winning musicians. She holds an MA in Filmmaking from NYU and a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah. She received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine, and the Huffington Post. She is currently in pre-production on her pilot series I DREAM OF HAZEL, which she wrote and will direct and act in, and 7 feature films she will direct. You can also see her debuting on Tubi's second season of "Great Kills" soon.

This fall, Breton is leading a multi-part series of hands-on workshops focused on creative direction for artists. The workshops will help them cultivate and define their unique brand identity through powerful visual aesthetics. Participants will learn to create custom digital assets tailored for compelling marketing opportunities that support their professional goals while considering their aesthetic preferences, acquired skill sets, and immediate visibility goals. The courses' key focus is to harmonize a student's visual representation with their professional career on various digital platforms and live performance stages. Students cultivate personal narratives that drive the aesthetic messaging of their desired goals for engagement with a digital audience. Students will delve into the art of narrative digital storytelling, mastering the creation of compelling promotional videos and photography assets. Additionally, they will develop a solid physical presence for camera, stage, or corporate presentations while honing their creative problem-solving abilities, collaborating effectively, and embracing artistic intuition, efficiency, teamwork, confidence, and imaginative thinking. Furthermore, the course will explore the critical role of a creative director in crafting brands for songs and artists, providing students with a replicable process and toolset.