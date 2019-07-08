Breaking: FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE Will Conclude Broadway this Month

Producers Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy announced on Monday that Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will play its final performance on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Frankie and Johnny opened officially on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as a "New York Times Critic's Pick." Upon closing, the production will have played 70 regular and 26 preview performances.

Stars Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon were cheered as "two of the best performances currently on Broadway! [Their] chemistry burns up the stage" (The Daily Beast). "Superb! Hilarious as it is touching" hailed The Hollywood Report, "a modern classic and a testament to human connection," (Deadline) and "a deeply moving tapestry of comic fluster, raw hurt, and pulsing heat" (The Observer).

As the first production of Broadway's 2019-2020 season, Frankie and Johnny... marked the Broadway debut of director Arin Arbus, as well as the first show on Broadway to employ an intimacy director. "Arbus, working with intimacy and fight director Claire Warden, thoughtfully reconsiders what this seemingly mismatched, middle- aged couple has to teach us in the #MeToo era" (The Wrap).

Four-time Tony Award winner, and recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, playwright Terrence McNally celebrates his 80th birthday this year with his 25th Broadway production since 1965, following such highlights as: Anastasia (2017), Mothers and Sons (2014), Master Class (2011, 1995), Ragtime (2009, 1998), The Ritz (2007, 1983, 1975), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2002), The Full Monty (2000), Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), The Rink (1984) and And Things That Go Bump in the Night (1965).

"We are all very proud of the work that Audra, Michael, Arin, Terrence, Claire and the rest of the company have done to bring this new Broadway production to life. There is so much for us to celebrate: Arin's Broadway debut, Terrence's 80th birthday this year - including a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award!, and Claire's work as the first intimacy director on Broadway," note producers Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy.

"What Audra and Michael do on stage eight shows a week in this timely and relevant story of human connection is nothing short of remarkable; their performances are certainly worthy of the extraordinary enthusiasm with which audiences greet them every night - from their first entrance right through to curtain call."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You